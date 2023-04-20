Image Source: Guerrilla Games via Twinfinite

Abby’s Toy Bow from The Last of Us Part 2 has made its triumphant return to Horizon Forbidden West’s latest DLC. With this weapon, you can take down fearsome machines and robust warriors using the ferocious Toy Arrows. So, if you want to find this ancient tool, we’ll show you how to get the Last of Us 2 Toy Bow in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores.

Where Is the Last of Us 2 Toy Bow in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores?

Burning Shore’s Toy Bow can be found in a tall building to the right of Fleet’s End. However, you’ll need to watch out for nearby machines, as there are a few habitats around this area.

Image Source: Guerrilla Games via Twinfinite

Players must circle around the building until they see the traditional yellow-colored climbing points, where you can use a grappling point.

Image Source: Guerrilla Games via Twinfinite

You’ll need to go up this structure until you reach a room with a Datapoint, but if you are having difficulty finding climbing points, you can use your Focus to display them. Once there, players can interact with the Datapoint to learn about the history of this particular area and open a chest to grab a few valuables.

Next, you must turn right to locate a room with an Ancient Trunk in a closet and pry it open with your spear. The chest will include items like the Toy Bow, Toy Arrows, Gold Ingots, Brimshine, an Ancient Sculpture, and many more. As a result, you can go into your weapon inventory to place the bow and test it out by firing a few shots.

Image Source: Guerrilla Games via Twinfinite

The weapon can inflict one point of damage to various opponents, like animals, Devotees, and machines. Considering its strength, it isn’t the best of tools, but it does make for an excellent new weapon, especially if you are a fan of the Last of Us series. You can also craft more Toy Arrows at Workbenches with Metal Shards and Ridge Wood; however, there are no upgrades available for the bow.

That does it for our guide on how to get the Last of Us 2 Toy Bow in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores. While here, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the solution to the Heaven and Earth door.

