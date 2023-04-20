Aloy & Seyka’s Relationship in Burning Shores Is Basically Couple Goals

Image Source: Guerrilla Games via Twinfinite

Aloy has undergone many changes since fans were first introduced to the character in Horizon Zero Dawn, from the shunned outcast to the brave hero of the world. But, despite this transformation, she remains guarded against anyone who tries to get close to her, that is, until she meets Seyka from the latest DLC, Burning Shores.

Although new characters in established series can sometimes be met with some hesitation, Seyka is able to make a smooth transition into the game thanks to the similar qualities that she shares with Aloy. Both characters are mighty, headstrong warriors with a fascination for the technology of the Old World. In return, we experience an entertaining, competitive dynamic between the two, where they often challenge each other during exploration and battle scenes.

I even had difficulty keeping up with Seyka’s agility, which surprised me since I always believed that Aloy was the only one of her kind. Of course, we can’t forget about her “sister” Beta, but they don’t share the same characteristics, demonstrating why they initially clashed in Horizon Forbidden West.

When Aloy and Seyka work together, they can easily take down enemies through their combined strength and efficient teamwork. I often relied on Seyka’s fighting skills to survive numerous battles, and she almost always delivers on this front, as she utilizes her Tripcaster. The two characters also help each other get across vast distances with the Quen Ballista, which is a far cry from the early hours of her adventure where Aloy primarily has to explore these areas on her own.

Image Source: Guerrilla Games via Twinfinite

Aside from physical advantages, Aloy and Seyka use their wits to trick residents of the Burning Shores, resulting in a hilarious scene where they must blend in to infiltrate the enemy base. Each of these tactics makes the experience a lot more accessible due to their power couple dynamic, and it truly shows by the end of the narrative.

With this new relationship, you may notice a tremendous change in Aloy as she frequently talks about Seyka and worries if she is okay. You can see a perfect example of this when instead of saying “I need to do this alone”, she gradually shifts to saying “Seyka and I” can do this together. Again, I was astonished by this side of her, given that she typically focuses on saving the world rather than stressing about the people in her life. It shows that she may have looked deeper into Elisabet Sobeck’s (Aloy’s original form) isolated life and wanted to adjust to her old ways.

The development of Aloy’s vulnerable side could open new doors for the franchise as it strays away from the darker tone of Zero Dawn. Even if a dangerous threat still lingers, I can absolutely see a brighter outlook in the franchise due to her willingness to work with others, like Seyka, Alva, and Zo. This approach differs from my initial detached feeling from the original, blossoming into a more welcoming presence in both Forbidden West and Burning Shores.

However, Seyka and Aloy’s dynamic is where you can truly see a change for the better in the series, bringing more emotion to a closed-off character. Don’t get me wrong, I appreciate the main protagonist’s various stages, yet it is quite satisfying to see the growth within her compared to the original.

Without revealing too much, there is also a subtle romantic tension between the two, a concept that has yet to be properly explored in this storyline. Many fans have expressed their desire for Aloy to start a relationship with one of the characters, especially since it was hinted at in Forbidden West. And now, this wish may be finally answered in the latest DLC, showcasing a gentler aspect of a fierce warrior.

Image Source: Guerrilla Games via Twinfinite

Adding more emotion to the main protagonist makes the story even more riveting than it already is, considering how it furthers her relatability. Just when I thought the Horizon saga couldn’t surprise me anymore, it took an unexpected turn by showing that Aloy can actually have a fulfilling life in this apocalyptic world.

Burning Shores has set the bar for the franchise through its extension of interpersonal relationships, deviating from the secluded journey of Zero Dawn. It could come to full fruition in the last installment of the trilogy, in which Aloy finally lets go of her lone wolf persona and welcomes a new life full of love and happiness.

