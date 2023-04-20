All New Machines in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, Listed

Image Source: Guerrilla Games

Horizon Forbidden West’s DLC features four new variants of machines in the new Burning Shores region. You’ll discover these robotic beings throughout the story and even try your hand with a unique mount. So, if you are wondering what to expect with this latest exclusive, here are all the new machines in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores.

All New Machines in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

To earn the All New Machines Scanned PlayStation trophy, you must scan four new machines in the Burning Shores narrative. Two of them will be relatively easy to find, as they are shown in the beginning stages, while the remaining robots appear near the end of the story.

Stingspawn

One of the first machines you’ll encounter is the Stingspawn, also known as the “Egg” due to its circular shape. Players can find groups of these robots near the new Bilegut type, where they will launch a surprise attack. Fortunately, the Stingspawn is relatively weak, and you can simply swing Aloy’s spear or use the Shock effect to get rid of them instantly.

Bilegut

The Bilegut features frog-like characteristics regarding its design and dangerous jumping tactics. They also have the same build as the Acid Bellowback, allowing you to strike its acidic parts to cause an explosion. Even if the Bilegut is strong against Acid and Purgewater, you can inflict Fire and Frost to deplete its health bar significantly.

Waterwing

The Waterwing can only be acquired through the ‘For His Amusement’ quest, showcasing an override upgrade for Aloy’s spear. It may be tricky to take over this robotic creature silently, but you can hide in the red grass to avoid getting caught. Once you override the Waterwing, you can dive under the water at tremendous speed, making it easier to dodge Londra’s attacks.

Those who get on its bad side can attack the bird with a fiery arrow, yet it’s best not to equip Purgewater or Shock types for this battle.

Horus

Horus is one of the last bosses of Burning Shores DLC, shown in the ‘His Final Act’ mission. It doesn’t necessarily have any effect weaknesses, so you’ll need to target vulnerable spots to cause it to overheat. Nonetheless, since it is a final boss, it will take some time to defeat it, especially with its dynamic set of powerful attacks.

Although the Horus cannot be found anywhere else on the map, the other machines exhibit habitats around Burning Shores, where you can spot their corresponding animal icon. Players will have the option to visit these areas at any point in the game as long as they complete the necessary quests.

That does it for our guide on all the new machines in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on where to find Brimshine.

