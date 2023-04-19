Burning Shores Length: How Long Horizon Forbidden West’s DLC Takes to Beat?

Image Source: Guerilla Games

Guerrilla Games’ critically-acclaimed sequel may’ve launched over 14 months ago, but that doesn’t mean it’s time for Aloy to rest on her laurels. Case in point: we now have a fully-fledged expansion that adds a ton of additional content to an already stellar experience. But how long will the Burning Shores DLC take to beat? Here’s everything you need to know.

How Long Does it Take to Beat Burning Shores? Answered

Getting straight to the heart of the matter: it should take around seven or eight hours to beat the Burning Shores expansion if you’re primarily focused on the core storyline. Of course, your playtime will vary greatly depending on your playstyle.

In fact, completionists who want to explore every nook and cranny of this new Burning Shores DLC will likely eke out around 15 to 20 hours of playtime as the newly-added location is quite vast. After all, the expansion takes place in a brand-new, uncharted location in the southern region of the Tenakth Clan Lands plagued by fiery volcanoes and ash-ridden shorelines.

Additionally, not only does the new Burning Shores DLC introduce new quests, new weapons, and a plethora of new robotic beasts hell-bent on seeing our likeable heroine pushing up the virtual daisies, but it also adds new tools, skills, and outfits for players to discover, too.

In short, Burning Shores is a meaty add-on that will keep you busy for a weekend or two. Be warned, however, you’ll need to have beaten Horizon Forbidden West‘s main story first in order to access this new expansion.

And that’s everything you need to know about how long it takes to beat the Burning Shores DLC. For more, here’s how to redeem its preorder bonuses. Or if you’d rather, feel free to browse the relevant links down below.

