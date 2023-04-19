How to Redeem Burning Shores Preorder Bonuses in Horizon Forbidden West

Guerrilla Games

Horizon Forbidden West has been captivating PlayStation players since its release back in early 2022, with the Burning Shores DLC the latest post-launch content guaranteed to suck players back to its beautiful landscapes and mesmerising world. If you got ahead of its release and bought in advance, this is how to redeem your Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores Preorder Bonuses.

The preorder bonuses are varied and almost certainly encouraged some players to get ahead of the curve and buy the DLC package in advance.

They’re acquired in slightly different ways but each is easily obtainable to players diving into the DLC, with all given to players in the first hour of playing through the Burning Shores expansion.

Burning Shores DLC Preorder Bonuses

The preorder bonuses for Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores are detailed below, alongside when and how players will acquire them:

Blacktide Sharpshot Bow The player must reach Fleet’s End, at which point the Bow can be purchased from the Hunter at a cost of 1 Metal Shard.

Blacktide Quen Commander Outfit The player must reach Fleet’s End, at which point the Outfit can be purchased from the Stitcher at a cost of 1 Metal Shard.

Blacktide Dye Available instantly, this can be acquired by a simple visit to any Dyer in Horizon Forbidden West.



These Blacktide items, when upgraded, can also give in-game boosts to the Horizon Forbidden West protagonist Aloy. On top of that – their black and gold design guarantees you’ll look awesome in game as you set about your quests and work your way through Burning Shores.

That’s everything to know about redeeming Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores Preorder Bonuses in game. Note that it’s only available on PS5. Much like Zero Dawn’s The Frozen Wild’s DLC, players are anticipating a deep and immersive dive into Guerrilla Game’s acclaimed world once more. If you’ve not yet started your adventure to the ruins of LA in Horizon Forbidden West, be sure to check out our guide on how to start Burning Shores.

