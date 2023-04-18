How to Start Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC

Let’s go to the west west, let’s go get away!

The Burning Shores DLC all kicks off by embarking on the new main quest ‘To The Burning Shores’ but before you can do this in Horizon Forbidden West, there are some requirements you’ll need to meet in order to do it. In this guide, we’ll run you through everything you need to make sure you’ve done in the base game, as well as what you’ll then need to do to kick-start your scorching adventure in Horizon Forbidden West’s Burning Shores expansion.

Requirements for Starting Burning Shores

Before you can even begin the expansion, there are a few things you’ll need to have done in the base game. These are:

Complete the main story quest.

If you’re partway through a New Game+ playthrough of Horizon Forbidden West, you’ll need to complete the main quest up to and including ‘Singularity’ or load an alternative save with the main quest already completed.

‘To the Burning Shores,’ the first quest of the expansion, has a level requirement/ recommendation of Level 38. You may want to level up a little bit if you’ve not already reached this before starting the expansion.

Starting Burning Shores DLC in Horizon Forbidden West

Upon downloading the DLC and the latest update, load up your save game where you’ve completed the main questline.

This should cause Sylens to immediately reach out to Aloy informing her that he’s set up base at Tilda’s Mansion as his base for researching into the Zeniths.

After the conversation has finished, you’ll be given the ‘To the Burning Shores’ main quest. This requires you to head all the way to the southwest part of the map, shown in the screenshot below.

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

When you reach Tilda’s Mansion, head inside and make your way towards the quest marker. Here, you’ll find Sylens waiting for you on the balcony, ready for another chat.

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

After the conversation, another cutscene will begin seeing Aloy flying her way over to the Burning Shores where your adventure will begin proper. From that point on, it’s a case of following the main questline as you normally would.

When Can You Get the New Skills?

The new skills that are part of the Burning Shores DLC are available for you to purchase as soon as you’ve installed the expansion. If you’ve got spare Skill Points, you can immediately spend these to purchase them.

Any ‘Ghost Levels’ that you earned in the base game after reaching the original max level cap from the base game will be returned upon reaching the new max level cap.

That’s everything you need to know on how to start Horizon Forbidden Wests’ Burning Shores DLC. For more on the game, be sure to check out the links below.

