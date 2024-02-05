Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom Lost and Found quests are a great way to gain extra rewards. They are relatively simple tasks but require a bit of exploration and investigation of different areas. If there is a Lost and Found quest you are stuck on, then we can help. Read on to find all Lost and Found quests in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom.

Lost And Found Quest Locations in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom

There are 38 Lost and Found quests in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom. Each one requires you to go searching or deliver an item and then receive a reward of GP and coins. We know how hard it is to complete some of these so we have collated a table of the location of each quest and where the item can be found.

Quest Character Item Item Location Totpatchi Rubber Duckitchi Behind the Patchi Forest Town workshop. Runpatchi Smartwatch Near the Parent And Child Hot Spring. Letterpatchi 1st Letter Travelpatchi a the Theme Park. Ophtalmipatchi Patient Outside the Hot Spring. Bukutchi Revitalizing Drink Vendimachinitchi on the eastern cliff. Cabrioletchi Solar Battery On the road very close by and near the wheat field. Papapatchi Chibipatchi North North Point in the Store. Gumatchi Teddy Diving at the lake. Gurusenseitchi Homework In dirt piles around Guruguru Town. GuruguruParktchi Dododotchi On Guruguru beach, behind Guruguru Town Cafe, by some houses in Guruguru Town. Principle Mimizu Balloons Stuck in a tree by Tama Depa. Strikerpatchi Soccer Ball Lonelypatchi’s log house. Creep slowly! Matchitamatchi Stastatchi By the campsite stuck on a cliff. Letterpatchi 2nd Letter North of the campsite. Shirimotchi Mine Key In a dirt pile within the mine. Sunnygurutchi Beach Umbrella Guruguru Beach buried in sand near the rocks. Nazotchi at Tama Post 1st Package Ojigurutchi in Guruguru Town Funfair. Imotchi at Meme House Imotchi Guruguru Museum. Teacher Gorippa GP Sack Outside the Tama Town Smoothie Shop,

On the road that leads to the campsite,

Outside a Tama Town restaurant,

Outside Tama Town book store,

At the Tama Town junk place. Nazotchi at Tama Post 2nd Package Karatepatchi at Patchi Forest near the mud baths. Togetchi Tama-P-tchi Tama Street Stage. Ecousatchi-e Hide n Seek Round 1 On the road to the Tama campsite,

Tama Train Station. Granpatchi Telescopitchi Fishing at the lake. Papapatchi Papapatchi’s Wig Near the sap spring. Nazotchi at Tama Post. 3rd Package Waru Cafe Master at Waru Cafe at night time. Shoottchi Soccer Ball In a tree by the red bridge. Letterpatchi 3rd Letter Tama Town. Dr. Dream Doctortchi Thermometer Tama Town by the river. Mumutchi Lollipop Ask people around the Guruguru fairground. Necktietchi Agetchi Tama Town at night. Ginkotchi Glasses Dirt piles around Tama Town. Oyajitchi Ojitchi At the broken train car park at the very west of Central Road. Gumatchi Scary Tamagotchi Tama Street Waru Cafe. Princess Tamako Dokukinotchi Patchi Forest Town. Letterpatchi 4th Letter Tama Town. Reportchi TV Microphone Tama Stree Gotchi Station. Pompadouritchi Poetry Notebook Dirt pile near a donut shop on Tama Street. Letterpatchi Rainy Flower Guruguru Town road garage.

Those are all of the Lost and Found quests in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom. For more help finding tricky hidden items such as the colorful Frogtchis, find more guides in the list below.