Guides

All Lost and Found Quests in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom

Help all of your new friends!

tamagotchi adventure kingdom feature
Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom Lost and Found quests are a great way to gain extra rewards. They are relatively simple tasks but require a bit of exploration and investigation of different areas. If there is a Lost and Found quest you are stuck on, then we can help. Read on to find all Lost and Found quests in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom.

Recommended Videos

Lost And Found Quest Locations in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom

There are 38 Lost and Found quests in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom. Each one requires you to go searching or deliver an item and then receive a reward of GP and coins. We know how hard it is to complete some of these so we have collated a table of the location of each quest and where the item can be found.

cabrioletchi quest tamagotchi adventure kingdom
Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite
Quest CharacterItemItem Location
TotpatchiRubber DuckitchiBehind the Patchi Forest Town workshop.
RunpatchiSmartwatchNear the Parent And Child Hot Spring.
Letterpatchi1st LetterTravelpatchi a the Theme Park.
OphtalmipatchiPatientOutside the Hot Spring.
BukutchiRevitalizing DrinkVendimachinitchi on the eastern cliff.
CabrioletchiSolar BatteryOn the road very close by and near the wheat field.
PapapatchiChibipatchiNorth North Point in the Store.
GumatchiTeddyDiving at the lake.
GurusenseitchiHomeworkIn dirt piles around Guruguru Town.
GuruguruParktchiDododotchiOn Guruguru beach, behind Guruguru Town Cafe, by some houses in Guruguru Town.
Principle MimizuBalloonsStuck in a tree by Tama Depa.
StrikerpatchiSoccer BallLonelypatchi’s log house. Creep slowly!
MatchitamatchiStastatchi By the campsite stuck on a cliff.
Letterpatchi2nd LetterNorth of the campsite.
ShirimotchiMine Key In a dirt pile within the mine.
SunnygurutchiBeach UmbrellaGuruguru Beach buried in sand near the rocks.
Nazotchi at Tama Post1st PackageOjigurutchi in Guruguru Town Funfair.
Imotchi at Meme HouseImotchiGuruguru Museum.
Teacher GorippaGP SackOutside the Tama Town Smoothie Shop,
On the road that leads to the campsite,
Outside a Tama Town restaurant,
Outside Tama Town book store,
At the Tama Town junk place.
Nazotchi at Tama Post2nd PackageKaratepatchi at Patchi Forest near the mud baths.
TogetchiTama-P-tchi Tama Street Stage.
Ecousatchi-eHide n Seek Round 1 On the road to the Tama campsite,
Tama Train Station.
GranpatchiTelescopitchiFishing at the lake.
PapapatchiPapapatchi’s WigNear the sap spring.
Nazotchi at Tama Post.3rd PackageWaru Cafe Master at Waru Cafe at night time.
ShoottchiSoccer BallIn a tree by the red bridge.
Letterpatchi3rd LetterTama Town.
Dr. Dream DoctortchiThermometerTama Town by the river.
MumutchiLollipopAsk people around the Guruguru fairground.
NecktietchiAgetchiTama Town at night.
GinkotchiGlassesDirt piles around Tama Town.
OyajitchiOjitchiAt the broken train car park at the very west of Central Road.
GumatchiScary TamagotchiTama Street Waru Cafe.
Princess TamakoDokukinotchiPatchi Forest Town.
Letterpatchi4th LetterTama Town.
ReportchiTV MicrophoneTama Stree Gotchi Station.
PompadouritchiPoetry NotebookDirt pile near a donut shop on Tama Street.
LetterpatchiRainy FlowerGuruguru Town road garage.
tamagotchi adventure kingdom solar battery quest
Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Those are all of the Lost and Found quests in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom. For more help finding tricky hidden items such as the colorful Frogtchis, find more guides in the list below.

Related Posts

About the author

Rowan Jones

Rowan is a writer and educator from Devon, U.K. She has been writing about mobile and console games since 2020. Rowan loves puns and dad jokes, and also runs a secret meme page. She has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.

More Stories by Rowan Jones

Comments