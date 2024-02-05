Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom Lost and Found quests are a great way to gain extra rewards. They are relatively simple tasks but require a bit of exploration and investigation of different areas. If there is a Lost and Found quest you are stuck on, then we can help. Read on to find all Lost and Found quests in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom.
Lost And Found Quest Locations in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom
There are 38 Lost and Found quests in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom. Each one requires you to go searching or deliver an item and then receive a reward of GP and coins. We know how hard it is to complete some of these so we have collated a table of the location of each quest and where the item can be found.
|Quest Character
|Item
|Item Location
|Totpatchi
|Rubber Duckitchi
|Behind the Patchi Forest Town workshop.
|Runpatchi
|Smartwatch
|Near the Parent And Child Hot Spring.
|Letterpatchi
|1st Letter
|Travelpatchi a the Theme Park.
|Ophtalmipatchi
|Patient
|Outside the Hot Spring.
|Bukutchi
|Revitalizing Drink
|Vendimachinitchi on the eastern cliff.
|Cabrioletchi
|Solar Battery
|On the road very close by and near the wheat field.
|Papapatchi
|Chibipatchi
|North North Point in the Store.
|Gumatchi
|Teddy
|Diving at the lake.
|Gurusenseitchi
|Homework
|In dirt piles around Guruguru Town.
|GuruguruParktchi
|Dododotchi
|On Guruguru beach, behind Guruguru Town Cafe, by some houses in Guruguru Town.
|Principle Mimizu
|Balloons
|Stuck in a tree by Tama Depa.
|Strikerpatchi
|Soccer Ball
|Lonelypatchi’s log house. Creep slowly!
|Matchitamatchi
|Stastatchi
|By the campsite stuck on a cliff.
|Letterpatchi
|2nd Letter
|North of the campsite.
|Shirimotchi
|Mine Key
|In a dirt pile within the mine.
|Sunnygurutchi
|Beach Umbrella
|Guruguru Beach buried in sand near the rocks.
|Nazotchi at Tama Post
|1st Package
|Ojigurutchi in Guruguru Town Funfair.
|Imotchi at Meme House
|Imotchi
|Guruguru Museum.
|Teacher Gorippa
|GP Sack
|Outside the Tama Town Smoothie Shop,
On the road that leads to the campsite,
Outside a Tama Town restaurant,
Outside Tama Town book store,
At the Tama Town junk place.
|Nazotchi at Tama Post
|2nd Package
|Karatepatchi at Patchi Forest near the mud baths.
|Togetchi
|Tama-P-tchi
|Tama Street Stage.
|Ecousatchi-e
|Hide n Seek Round 1
| On the road to the Tama campsite,
Tama Train Station.
|Granpatchi
|Telescopitchi
|Fishing at the lake.
|Papapatchi
|Papapatchi’s Wig
|Near the sap spring.
|Nazotchi at Tama Post.
|3rd Package
|Waru Cafe Master at Waru Cafe at night time.
|Shoottchi
|Soccer Ball
|In a tree by the red bridge.
|Letterpatchi
|3rd Letter
|Tama Town.
|Dr. Dream Doctortchi
|Thermometer
|Tama Town by the river.
|Mumutchi
|Lollipop
|Ask people around the Guruguru fairground.
|Necktietchi
|Agetchi
|Tama Town at night.
|Ginkotchi
|Glasses
|Dirt piles around Tama Town.
|Oyajitchi
|Ojitchi
|At the broken train car park at the very west of Central Road.
|Gumatchi
|Scary Tamagotchi
|Tama Street Waru Cafe.
|Princess Tamako
|Dokukinotchi
|Patchi Forest Town.
|Letterpatchi
|4th Letter
|Tama Town.
|Reportchi
|TV Microphone
|Tama Stree Gotchi Station.
|Pompadouritchi
|Poetry Notebook
|Dirt pile near a donut shop on Tama Street.
|Letterpatchi
|Rainy Flower
|Guruguru Town road garage.
Those are all of the Lost and Found quests in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom. For more help finding tricky hidden items such as the colorful Frogtchis, find more guides in the list below.