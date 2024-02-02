In Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom you are tasked with finding 25 tiny frogs hidden around the map. In our guide below, we list all Frogtchi locations in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom.

Unlocking the Frogtchi Quest in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom

If you haven’t started this quest yet, you will need to unlock Patchi Mountain area first. Head left to the shops and keep walking until you get to another bridge. This leads to a pool surrounded by frog statues with Braidipatchi standing in the center. Braidipatchi explains that the Frogtchis have all wandered off! She gives you a secret call to let them know they must go home. Now all you have to do is search all over until you find all 25 Frogtchi locations!

Patchi Mountain

A blue and red frogtchi is standing by a blue mushroom house on the path from where Braidipatchi is

A pink Frogtchi sits right at the top of the mushroom area to the north of Patchi Mountain. You can also find a sweet shop here

A brown Frogtchi can be found behind a vegetable garden near the Patchi Cave

Patchi Forest Town

Find a white and brown Frogtchi to the left of Kuchipatchi’s House

Head to Patchi Lake and find a pale pink Frogtchi to the right of the lake

Central Road/Cowtchis West Road

A gray and yellow Frogtchi is hiding near the bamboo to the right of the house here

Head left to where Hatakemotchi is looking after his Cowtchis and find an orange and brown Frogtchi on the left

To the very left of Central Road is a small car park and a broken-down train. The green Frogtchi is sitting by the smooth boulder

Turn off Central Road opposite the Tama Camp and go down a path to a small pond. The Frogtchi is behind the rock in the middle of the pond. The path may be blocked so use a small energy sphere to unblock it

A yellow Frogtchi is waiting for you inside the mine. Access it by the entrance near the Tama Camp

At the Old Factory to the north, there is a Frogtchi hiding behind the building

Guruguru Town

There is a blue-striped Frogtchi in the car park just as you enter Guruguru Town

A light blue and pink Frogtchi is at the far end of Guruguru Beach. You will have to swim around the rocks to get to the smaller beach

A dark blue and pink Frogtchi is hiding out at the top left of Guruguru Park by the giant red octopus ride

Windmills West Road/Tama Beach

The first pink Frogtchi in this area is by the lake

Another pink Frogtchi is to the east of the fast travel fire before you get to the town

There is an orange Frogtchi near the road before you enter Tama Town

Tama Town/Tama Street

A gray Frogtchi is hiding by a fence to the very south-east of Tama Town near a house with a green and white striped roof

Find a blue Frogtchi in the car park to the north-east of Tama Town

Head along South Road to Tama Street and go up to the kitchen. A black and red Frogtchi is hidden between the houses here

A red Frogtchi is hiding at the Donuts Playground in the top left corner

Go to the Train Station here and find a purple Frogtchi near the workshop

Gotchi King Castle

A black Frogtchi is near the castle

The rainbow Frogtchi can only be found if you access the secret underground area. Break the rocks to the side of the castle and explore underground.

Those are all of the Frogtchi locations in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom! Once you have found them all you can return to Braidipatchi and claim your reward. For more Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom help, including all of the interesting characters you can meet, find a list of guides below.