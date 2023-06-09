All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass Items & Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games

Once again, if you’re willing to take the plunge, there are 500 stars worth of battle pass items to unlock. While your mileage may vary on quality, there’s a ton here to unlock. From skins to wraps to pickaxes, we’ll show you everything so you can decide if it’s worth it. Here’s the full rundown of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass.

Everything in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass

Credit goes to ShiinaBR for the video above and providing us with a first glimpse at the Battle Pass’ contents.

Page 14 has everything you are looking for when it comes to Optimus Prime cosmetics. If you’re looking for the Optimus Primal items, those are only available through the item shop.

Page 1

Era Loading Screen

Classic Age Epic Wrap

Timesweeper Legendary Glider

Seize the Future Music Track

100 V-Bucks

Chronos Lock Legendary Back Bling

The Countdown Rare Contrail

100 V-Bucks

Era Legendary Outfit

Page 2

Trace Loading Screen

Menacing Trace Spray

Nomad’s Spear Epic Pickaxe

Get Out of Your Mind Rare Emote

Psionic Surfer Epic Glider

Flutterfall Rare Contrail

Trace Epic Outfit

Page 3

Rebel Trace Loading Screen

Trace Banner Icon

100 V-Bucks

Beacon Glass Epic Back Bling

Contour Camo Rare Wrap

Thinking Trace Uncommon Emoticon

Rebel Trace Epic Style (Requires base Trace outfit to unlock)

Page 4

Rian Loading Screen

Jolt Jam Uncommon Emoticon

100 V-Bucks

Molten Max Axe Rare Pickaxe

Electric Shredder Epic Back Bling

Rian’s Roar Rare Wrap

Rian Epic Outfit

Page 5

Rockslide Rian Loading Screen

Molten Max Axe Rare Pickaxe Style

Skull Banner Icon

Buzzsaw Breacher Epic Glider Style

Venom Riff Spray

This is Fine Epic Emote

Rian Epic Style (Requires base Rian outfit to unlock)

Page 6

Relik Loading Screen

Blow Your Top Uncommon Emoticon

Rockfall Rare Contrail

100 V-Bucks

Lithic Rare Wrap

Signal Tracker Epic Back Bling

Relik Epic Outfit

Page 7

Deepwalker Relik Loading Screen

Deepwalker Relik Banner Icon

Hunter’s Reach Epic Pickaxe Style

Relik Beckons Spray

100 V-Bucks

Sky Scout Epic Glider Style

Deepwalker Relik Epic Outfit Style (Requires base Relik outfit to unlock)

Page 8

Mariposa Loading Screen

Estrellita Dynamo Uncommon Emotion

Cazadora Wings Epic Back Bling

Mariposa Banner Icon

Cazadora Epic Glider

100 V-Bucks

Mariposa Epic Outfit

Page 9

Midnight Mariposa Loading Screen

Midnight Rumble Spray

100 V-Bucks

Lucha Slashers Epic Pickaxe Style

Count It! Rare Emote

100 V-Bucks

Midnight Mariposa Epic Outfit Style (Requires base Mariposa outfit to unlock)

Page 10

Lorenzo Loading Screen

Bushwhack’d Uncommon Emoticon

Adventure Calls Music Track

100 V-Bucks

Northquester Deluxe Epic Back Bling

Marauder’s Machete Rare Pickaxe

Lorenzo Epic Outfit

Page 11

Lorenzo the Dashing Loading Screen

Drone Drop Rare Contrail

Adventure Aerial Epic Glider Style

Lorenzo Explores Spray

100 V-Bucks

Dramatic Flares Rare Emote

Lorenzo the Dashing Epic Outfit Style (Requires base Lorenzo outfit to unlock)

Page 12

Iconic Era Loading Screen

Chronos Lock Banner Icon

Iconic Age Rare Wrap

Time Swirl Spray

Synchronous Sai Epic Pickaxe

100 V-Bucks

Ancestral Shift Legendary Emote

Page 13

Timeless Era Loading Screen

100 V-Bucks

Chronos Lock Legendary Back Bling Style

Synchronous Sai Epic Pickaxe Style

Timesweeper Legendary Glider Style

100 V-Bucks

Timeless Era Legendary Outfit Style (Requires base Era outfit to unlock)

Page 14

Optimus Prime Loading Screen

Autobot Emblem Legendary Back Bling

G1 Optimus Prime Spray

Roll Out! Uncommon Emoticon

Cybertronian Axe Epic Pickaxe

100 V-Bucks

Optimus Prime Legendary Outfit (Includes Barrage Cannon Legendary Emote)



You can find our guide for the Chapter 4 Season 2 battle pass here if you’d like to compare the seasons’ offerings.

This wraps up our full Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass rundown. For more Chapter 4 Season 3 guides, take a look at our links below.

