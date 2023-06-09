All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass Items & Rewards
Is this season worth your V-Bucks? Check out what’s included!
Once again, if you’re willing to take the plunge, there are 500 stars worth of battle pass items to unlock. While your mileage may vary on quality, there’s a ton here to unlock. From skins to wraps to pickaxes, we’ll show you everything so you can decide if it’s worth it. Here’s the full rundown of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass.
Everything in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass
Credit goes to ShiinaBR for the video above and providing us with a first glimpse at the Battle Pass’ contents.
Page 14 has everything you are looking for when it comes to Optimus Prime cosmetics. If you’re looking for the Optimus Primal items, those are only available through the item shop.
Page 1
- Era Loading Screen
- Classic Age Epic Wrap
- Timesweeper Legendary Glider
- Seize the Future Music Track
- 100 V-Bucks
- Chronos Lock Legendary Back Bling
- The Countdown Rare Contrail
- 100 V-Bucks
- Era Legendary Outfit
Page 2
- Trace Loading Screen
- Menacing Trace Spray
- Nomad’s Spear Epic Pickaxe
- Get Out of Your Mind Rare Emote
- Psionic Surfer Epic Glider
- Flutterfall Rare Contrail
- Trace Epic Outfit
Page 3
- Rebel Trace Loading Screen
- Trace Banner Icon
- 100 V-Bucks
- Beacon Glass Epic Back Bling
- Contour Camo Rare Wrap
- Thinking Trace Uncommon Emoticon
- Rebel Trace Epic Style (Requires base Trace outfit to unlock)
Page 4
- Rian Loading Screen
- Jolt Jam Uncommon Emoticon
- 100 V-Bucks
- Molten Max Axe Rare Pickaxe
- Electric Shredder Epic Back Bling
- Rian’s Roar Rare Wrap
- Rian Epic Outfit
Page 5
- Rockslide Rian Loading Screen
- Molten Max Axe Rare Pickaxe Style
- Skull Banner Icon
- Buzzsaw Breacher Epic Glider Style
- Venom Riff Spray
- This is Fine Epic Emote
- Rian Epic Style (Requires base Rian outfit to unlock)
Page 6
- Relik Loading Screen
- Blow Your Top Uncommon Emoticon
- Rockfall Rare Contrail
- 100 V-Bucks
- Lithic Rare Wrap
- Signal Tracker Epic Back Bling
- Relik Epic Outfit
Page 7
- Deepwalker Relik Loading Screen
- Deepwalker Relik Banner Icon
- Hunter’s Reach Epic Pickaxe Style
- Relik Beckons Spray
- 100 V-Bucks
- Sky Scout Epic Glider Style
- Deepwalker Relik Epic Outfit Style (Requires base Relik outfit to unlock)
Page 8
- Mariposa Loading Screen
- Estrellita Dynamo Uncommon Emotion
- Cazadora Wings Epic Back Bling
- Mariposa Banner Icon
- Cazadora Epic Glider
- 100 V-Bucks
- Mariposa Epic Outfit
Page 9
- Midnight Mariposa Loading Screen
- Midnight Rumble Spray
- 100 V-Bucks
- Lucha Slashers Epic Pickaxe Style
- Count It! Rare Emote
- 100 V-Bucks
- Midnight Mariposa Epic Outfit Style (Requires base Mariposa outfit to unlock)
Page 10
- Lorenzo Loading Screen
- Bushwhack’d Uncommon Emoticon
- Adventure Calls Music Track
- 100 V-Bucks
- Northquester Deluxe Epic Back Bling
- Marauder’s Machete Rare Pickaxe
- Lorenzo Epic Outfit
Page 11
- Lorenzo the Dashing Loading Screen
- Drone Drop Rare Contrail
- Adventure Aerial Epic Glider Style
- Lorenzo Explores Spray
- 100 V-Bucks
- Dramatic Flares Rare Emote
- Lorenzo the Dashing Epic Outfit Style (Requires base Lorenzo outfit to unlock)
Page 12
- Iconic Era Loading Screen
- Chronos Lock Banner Icon
- Iconic Age Rare Wrap
- Time Swirl Spray
- Synchronous Sai Epic Pickaxe
- 100 V-Bucks
- Ancestral Shift Legendary Emote
Page 13
- Timeless Era Loading Screen
- 100 V-Bucks
- Chronos Lock Legendary Back Bling Style
- Synchronous Sai Epic Pickaxe Style
- Timesweeper Legendary Glider Style
- 100 V-Bucks
- Timeless Era Legendary Outfit Style (Requires base Era outfit to unlock)
Page 14
- Optimus Prime Loading Screen
- Autobot Emblem Legendary Back Bling
- G1 Optimus Prime Spray
- Roll Out! Uncommon Emoticon
- Cybertronian Axe Epic Pickaxe
- 100 V-Bucks
- Optimus Prime Legendary Outfit (Includes Barrage Cannon Legendary Emote)
You can find our guide for the Chapter 4 Season 2 battle pass here if you’d like to compare the seasons’ offerings.
This wraps up our full Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass rundown. For more Chapter 4 Season 3 guides, take a look at our links below.
About the author
- Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Secret Battle Pass Skin: What It Is & How to Unlock
- Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Map: All Changes, New Named Locations & POIs
- How to Get Optimus Prime Skin in Fortnite
- Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Victory Umbrella: What It Looks Like & How to Get it
- How to Get Optimus Primal Skin in Fortnite