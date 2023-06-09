How to Get Optimus Prime Skin in Fortnite

Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 released on June 9, 2023, bringing a wealth of new content to players of Epic’s building battle royale. Among the raptors and greenery is another pop culture crossover – this time with Transformers. Here’s how to get the Optimus Prime skin in Fortnite Chapter 4.

Given Rise of the Beasts is set for movie theaters around the world, it’s no surprise that the crossover has dropped in Fortnite now.

We’ve already seen an Optimus Primal skin that is available in the store, but a version of legendary Transformers protagonist Optimus Prime might be in even higher demand than the aforementioned mechanised gorilla.

Fortnite Optimus Prime Skin: How To Get

In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, the Optimus Prime Skin is the Tier 100 Battle Pass skin. Players need to complete the season’s battle pass in order to unlock it – or purchase all the Tiers to gain access instantly.

It’s a faithful adaptation of Optimus Prime, fit with the reds and blues that mark the “Noble leader of the heroic Autobots.“

Image Credit: Epic Games via Twinfinite

That’ll largely be welcomed by the community, with no need to depart with extra V-Bucks or real-life money to unlock Optimus Prime.

Optimus Prime Skin Variants

The variants of the Optimus Prime skin have also been revealed, showing players the different ways they can rock the Autobot leader in-game.

The Battle Pass itself features a load of awesome skins, including the Era, Trace and Rian characters. Optimus Prime will likely become a goal for a lot of players, with the opportunity to rock such an iconic character one of the reasons we’ve come to love Fortnite.

That’s everything there is to say about how to get the Optimus Prime skin in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. For all the latest on the new season, stay with us at Twinfinite.

