How to Get Optimus Primal Skin in Fortnite

Fortnite’s third season of Chapter 4 dropped on June 9, 2023. It transports players to the WILDS and brings more epic pop culture crossovers in the vein we’ve come to expect from Epic Games. With Transformers finding their way into the building battle royale, here’s how to get the Optimus Primal skin in Fortnite Chapter 4.

Season 3 of Chapter 4 promises to bring another few months of epic combat, this time in a flush, green and natural environment.

Fortnite fans will be more than accustomed at this point to ambitious popular culture crossovers making their way into the game. This season, with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts set to release in movie theaters around the world, we’re seeing the giant mechanised beings realised in Fortnite.

Alongside Optimus Prime, there’s an Optimus Primal skin, bringing the huge gorilla into Fortnite as a playable skin.

Fortnite’s Optimus Primal Skin: How To Get

Specifically, the Optimus Primal skin is purchasable in the Fortnite store. It’s not featured in the Battle Pass and will instead be available to buy for V-Bucks.

That was revealed by leaker Shiina, who said that it will drop in the store alongside the Maximal Emblem Back Bling and Sonic Swords Pickaxe.

The Bundle Optimus Primal is part of, consisting of a pickaxe and the skin itself, will cost 1,800 V-Bucks. If players want the skin on its own, they can buy it for 1,600 V-Bucks. The pickaxe on its own will set players back 800 V-Bucks.

It’ll likely be available for a few days before being cycled out in favor of new pop culture skins or returning ones from past seasons.

That’s everything to know about how to get the Optimus Primal skin in Fortnite. For everything else on the new season, including when we expect it to end (sorry to be party poopers), stick with us right here at Twinfinite.

