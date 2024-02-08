All Chubby Student Gourmet Quiz Answers in Persona 3 Reload

In Persona 3 Reload, you can befriend all sorts of people, but in order to start their Social Link, you usually need to complete some sort of test. Chubby Student is a great example since you will need to pass the Gourment Quiz before you can establish a Social Link with the Moon Arcana.

How to Pass Chubby Student Gourmet Quiz in Persona 3 Reload

In order to meet with Nozomi Suemitsu, you must first reach Rank 4 with Kenji Tomochika (Magician Arcana). Afterward, you can find him sitting near Paulownia Mall fountain, but you can only catch his attention once you have Charm Level 2.

Nozomi is unwilling to hang out with someone as cool as the protagonist, and you must prove yourself by passing his Gourment Quiz.

Question: What’s the most popular drink at the cafe over there? Answer: Pheromone Coffee

Question: What color skirt does Azuki Arai’s Mascot, Azuki-chan, wear? Answer: Red

Question: What item is on the secret menu at Hagakure? Answer: Hagakure Bowl



After passing the Gourment Quiz, Nozomi will give you one last challenge, where you must bring him food that he has never eaten before. Of course, the Gourment King has tasted all sorts of human dishes, so you must look to Tartarus to find the answer.

Your goal is to obtain an Odd Morsel, found inside treasure chests in Thebel block (Floor 2-21). If you have a higher level than the monsters in this area, they will run away from you and won’t engage in a fight unless you attack them first. This should make exploration easier since your goal is only to get an Odd Morsel.

That’s everything you need to know on how to pass the Gourment Quiz from Chubby Student. Twinfinite has more Persona 3 Reload content you may want to check out before leaving the website, such as the best gifts for Mitsuru.