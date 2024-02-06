If you play Persona 3 Reload, then you’ll know there are various skills and stats of your character you need to manage. Not all of the stats are for combat, but some are for socializing and romancing. Here is our guide on how to increase Charm in Persona 3 Reload.

Recommended Videos

How to Improve Charm in Persona 3 Reload

Image Source: Atlus

Charm is one of three Social Skills you have to manage for your character. The best way to improve the Charm of your character is to complete the activities of your choice after school and before your visit to Tartarus.

However, keep in mind that every activity progresses the timeline of the main story, so choose wisely. Before you start the activity, the game will notify you which skills it boosts. Also, don’t forget that not all activities are available to do every day. Instead, some of them can be done only at a specific time.

List of Activities to Improve Charm in Persona 3 Reload

Activity Location Be Blue V Shop After the Be Blue V Shop opens on July 26, you can work there part-time from Monday to Friday. If you do that, your Charm and Academics skills will be boosted. Also, you get paid for your work. Screen Shot Movie Theater You can go to the Screen Shot Movie Theater at Port Island Station and watch a movie to increase your Charm. Note that not every movie will boost your skills, so check the cinema schedule first. If you pick the right one, it can boost your Charm, Academics, and Courage. Chagail Café Chagail Café is another place where you can work part-time. It’s located in Paulownia Mall and you can work there in the evenings. That boosts your Charm and Courage, but it also earns you some money. Answer the questions correctly in class When you’re in school, teachers can sometimes ask you questions. If you answer them correctly, your Charm will increase. Don’t worry if you answer wrong though, because there are no consequences for that. Hagakure Ramen restaurant If you visit this restaurant, located in Iwatodai Station Strip Mall, you can eat there for a price of 900 Yen. That will improve your Charm. Check the restaurant’s opening hours before you go there. Pass the exams It’s time to learn! You can improve your character’s Charm in Persona 3 Reload if you do well on midterm exams in your school. High School of Youth High School of Youth is a romance game that occasionally happens in the Game Parade Arcade in Paulownia Mall. If you want to play it, prepare to pay 1,500 Yen. That will boost your Charm.

That’s all you need to know about how to increase Charm in Persona 3 Reload. Our advice is to make a plan, check every activity, and choose the best combination so you can boost this Social Skill as quickly as you can.