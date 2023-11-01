Alan Wake 2: Kalevala Knights Workshop Cult Stash Combination Solution

While players are exploring the Watery area in Alan Wake 2, there is more than just darkness awaiting to welcome you. For those hoping to complete their collection, here are the steps to getting the Kalevala Knights Workshop Cult Stash combination solution in Alan Wake 2.

Puzzle-solving is not new to the series, but the sequel definitely takes things up a notch, requiring players to pay even more attention to their surroundings, and using the environment to help get past obstacles in the way. It doesn’t matter if you are playing as Saga or Alan; keeping your eyes peeled is always a good idea.

How to Find the Combination Solution for the Kalevala Knights Workshop Cult Stash in Alan Wake 2

In Alan Wake 2, players will visit the Watery region on several occasions, with the Kalevala Knights Workshop being a place of particular interest. Aside from the locked door within, there also happens to be a Cult Stash that can be found behind the structure itself.

Image Source: 505 Games

Armed with the bolt cutters, players will be able to access the backyard area in Chapter 5 of the game. Here, you will find the Cult Stash box along with a hint on where to locate the key. The clue points to spare parts as the solution, with the Ferris Wheel, rockets, and bumper cars drawn.

Image Source: 505 Games

The idea is to locate these items out in the area and tabulate the total number in order to find the right combination to open the lock. Searching around the backyard area will see five Ferris Wheel cups, four rocket ships, and two bumper cars lying around.

Following that sequence, the right solution for the lock for the Cult Stash will be 5,4 and 2.

That’s all there is to know about obtaining the Kalevala Knights Workshop Cult Stash combination solution in Alan Wake 2. You can check out the related content below for other guides, or search Twinfinite for more tips and tricks.