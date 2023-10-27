For players seeking some help, this guide will provide the steps to getting the Alan Wake 2 Kalevala Knights Workshop combination solution to get you on your way.

The dark world of the Alan Wake universe is making a welcomed return, with the titular writer now joined by a partner of sorts in the form of Saga Anderson. Connected in a mysterious way on their own respective adventures, players will find themselves straddling different environments, enemies, and of course, puzzles to solve in order to progress further into this winding tale.

How to Find the Combination Solution for the Kalevala Knights Workshop

Players will stumble upon this particular barred door in the Kalevala Knights workshop, with a combination lock blocking the way forward. Interestingly, instead of numbers, the lock utilizes various cult symbols as its solution, which means players have to hunt down hints around the environment.

Image Source: 505 Games via Twinfinite

The key lies on the computer, check out the emails and there will be one particular correspondence that hints at looking inside the giant smiley cup located in another part of the workshop. Head over there, and there will be a clear symbol that can be seen within its confines.

Image Source: 505 Games via Twinfinite

However, that is only one of three required symbols. To get the full solution, get behind the big cup and line up the inner symbol with two more outside of it, which are located on a cardboard box on top, on a wooden board in the middle, and then the symbol in the cup.

To unlock the door, input the symbols from top to bottom: diamond made up of two triangles, diagonal hourglass (leaning top left to bottom right), and then a vertical hourglass. You’ll then be able to get in.

Image Source: 505 Games

That's everything there is to know about finding the Kalevala Knights Workshop combination solution in Alan Wake 2.