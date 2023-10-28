Alan Wake 2: Where to Find Bolt Cutters

Locked doors will likely halt your first trip through every area as Saga Anderson. However, some of these locked doors don’t have a key, and the lock must be broken. That is where the Bolt Cutters come into play, but you won’t get them until pretty late in the story.

Alan Wake 2 Bolt Cutters Location

The good news is that the Bolt Cutters aren’t something you must go out of your way to collect. They are granted during a section of the story, and you must pick them up to progress.

They will become available during the third Overlap in the game at the Valhalla Nursing Home after you go into the pond to rescue Tor. You’ll be making your way through the usual loops and will eventually come upon a series of light switches that alter the surroundings based on whether the lights are on or not. It’s meant to parallel what Alan Wake can do with the Angel Lamp in his sections.

Near the end of the section, having a light off will reveal a tool cabinet with the Bolt Cutters. You must pick them up at this point to use them on a locked door that appears when the light is back on. Picking them up also gets you the Cut Shot trophy/achievement.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

Where to Use the Bolt Cutters in Alan Wake 2

Just about all uses of the Bolt Cutters are for reaching the previously inaccessible Cult Stashes.

With the Bolt Cutters, you can get to the following Cult Stashes:

The Alleyway Cult Stash in Bright Falls

The Pier Cult Stash in Bright Falls

The Truck Bed Cult Stash

The Kalevala Knights Workshop Cult Stash in Watery

The Bolt Cutters in Alan Wake 2 symbolize the last true barrier in the game, letting you finally go anywhere. From here, the only thing left is to clean up Cult Stashes. For more of our guides on how to unlock those, check out our links below.