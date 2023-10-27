Alan Wake 2 Truck Bed Cult Stash Combination Solution

The Cult Stashes in Alan Wake 2 are typically fun little environmental puzzles that players must use their surroundings to solve. However, sometimes the method to getting the combinations is much darker and scarier: math. If you don’t feel like doing all the legwork to solve the Truck Bed Cult Stash, we’ve got you covered.

Truck Bed Cult Stash Solution

To get to this, you must have beaten the Retirement Home Overlap, as it will get you the bolt cutters. After that section, you will return to Bright Falls, and the gate with the lock is at the furthest western point along the road in front of the Lodge, past Saga’s car. Before heading out, we recommend saving at the Lodge.

Cult Stash Location

That gate leads into Billie’s Boat Yard, and you only need to follow the main path west to eventually arrive at the broken-down truck with the Cult Stash in the bed.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

Truck Bed Cult Stash Math Problem

While this is more math, it is thankfully easier than the problem in the Watery Cult Stash. The problem is “There are 200 total vehicles in a factory, consisting of bicycles and cars. Each car has four wheels, and each bicycle has two wheels. There are a total of 754 wheels in the factory: how many cars are in the factory?“

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

Truck Bed Cult Stash Combination (Math Problem Solution)

If you are like me and don’t feel like creating some wacky formula to solve this, it can be done through trial and error. I know that’s technically not doing the math, but as I hate math, I’m cool with it. The best way is to create a baseline for what is too high or too low. My first try was 100 cars, which came out to 600 wheels. Similarly, 150 wasn’t enough. However, that got me closer until I finally worked it correctly to find the answer of 177 cars and 46 bicycles.

This means the combination is 177.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

This isn’t the only Cult Stash out this way, either. You’ll need them all to get a certain trophy/achievement. For more help with the rest in Alan Wake 2, check out our links below.