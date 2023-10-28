Alan Wake 2 Bright Falls Pier Cult Stash Combination Solution

Though they are blocked off until later in Saga’s story, Bright Falls does have a couple of Cult Stashes. Considering how small the explorable area of the town is, you could’ve likely guessed where this one is. That’s right, we’re taking a quick trip to the pier.

Bright Falls Pier Cult Stash Solution

The Watery Pier had a heinous Cult Stash that required dreaded math. Luckily, this isn’t the same kind of puzzle. Also note that just like the Alleyway Cult Stash, you need to have the bolt cutters before you can get to this one.

Pier Cult Stash Location

A Deerfest float blocks off one section of the Pier, so you’ll find this through the locked gate to the other section. It will be in the shack on the right once you have the gate unlocked.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

Pier Cult Stash Hint

Your only hint is a drawing of a strange tower-looking thing with numbers 1-3 on different sections.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

It took me some time to figure out it was referring to those wooden pole things sticking out of the water on the east side of the pier. As you search for them, you’ll notice three have numbers on them.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

If you’re hunting for this yourself, be careful, as the invisible wall that keeps you from falling over the edge doesn’t exist next to the guy fishing. I learned that the hard way and fell through the world. While it was a neat experience, it cost me a little progress, considering how checkpoints work in this game.

Pier Cult Stash Combination

As you search for the things in the water, you’ll find the three numbers they hold. I found them in the order of 9, 6, and 7. However, going off the drawing, the actual combination is 697.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

In extremely good news, the Pier Cult Stash doesn’t just contain some odds and ends. Instead, you get another inventory space upgrade. Though this proves that some Cult Stashes are better than others, all of them are worth opening. For more guides on how to unlock some of the tricky ones, check out our links below.