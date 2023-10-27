Alan Wake 2 Bright Falls Alleyway Cult Stash Combination Solution

Though you can’t get to them that early in the game, Bright Falls does have a few Cult Stashes of its own. It’s highly likely, if you went exploring at the start of the game, that you even got pretty close to the Cult Stash in the alleyway.

As there’s not too much for Bright Falls, it’s always an easy walk to find the ones in town.

Bright Falls Alleyway Cult Stash

You won’t be able to get to this Cult Stash until after solving the Overlap at the Valhalla Nursing Home because it gets you the bolt cutters.

Cult Stash Location

The Cult Stash is in the small fenced-in area in the alley to the left of the Oh Deer Diner. As said, you will need the bolt cutters to get through the lock in the gate. This small area also shares a fence with the Sheriff Station parking lot where you fight Scratch.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

Cult Stash Hint

The hint comes in a Work Log where the writer lists all the jobs they have done around town. There are six entries, but three of those are there as red herrings. Also, the list includes Feb. 31, and I honestly can’t tell if that is a mistake with the game or not.

The focus should be on Jan. 1, Feb. 2, and March 3, as they all are contained in a nearby park. Those entries are:

Jan. 1 – Overprivileged town hall folks complaining about poor TV reception. Hopefully not due to the paint job.

Feb. 2 – Damn dogs keep digging up the flowers.

March 3 – Tried painting the large tree in the park, but the weather was too hot. Cooled down on a bench in the sheltered area and had an epiphany.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

Bright Falls Alleyway Cult Stash Combination

If you walk to that park and shine your flashlight around, you’ll find luminescent painted cult symbols (just like for the Crow’s Foot Hills stash) in the areas mentioned in the list.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

The symbols appear in the same order as needed in the combination. They are two side-by-side triangles, a horizontal diamond, and two overlapping triangles pointing up. Putting those symbols in that order into the combination lock will open it.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

