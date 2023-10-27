How to Beat Scratch at the Sheriff Station in Alan Wake 2

I hope you’ve been stocking up ammo because you’re in for a fight. Scratch has finally been revealed, and the only option is for Saga to fight him to keep the Clicker safe. You’ll need agility and healing items because, despite the name, you can expect more than a scratch.

Scratch Boss Fight Guide

Fortunately, you’re looking at an easier time than the Mulligan and Thornton fight because Scratch has no ranged attacks. However, he is extremely quick, and you’re unlikely to be able to maintain too much distance if you square up and hold your position. If you haven’t before starting this fight, run into the side room and get the Pump Shotgun. It is much more difficult to fight him with just a pistol and the Sawed-Off because you don’t have a chance with the rifle or Crossbow.

Activate Cubes

Unlike other boss fights like Nightingale, you’re not looking to damage Scratch directly. The bad news is that you just simply can’t. Instead, you need to interact with the red cubes in the area to activate the defenses.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

Each cube requires you to hold the button shown. I made that mistake, thinking it was just a matter of tapping each, and wondered why nothing was happening.

You cannot complete the interaction while Scratch is moving around. No matter where he is when you start, you will be grabbed before the process finishes. You must shoot Scratch enough to stun him so he goes into a weird, high-pitched scream. Visually, you are looking for when there is tons of distortion coming off of him.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

Remember that your flashlight will not have any effect, so don’t waste the batteries. This is the only time you can activate the cubes. You will know when they are done because they will turn light blue.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

Once all three are light blue, a cutscene will start that ends the fight and lets you progress into the story’s next chapter. You won the fight for now, but this isn’t the last you’ll see of Scratch. For more guides to help you better overcome Alan Wake 2 bosses in future playthroughs, check out our links below.