5 Letter Words With LER in the Middle – Wordle Game Help

Image Source: New York Times

Wordle, the daily word puzzle purchased by the New York Times, continues to occupy a spot in the daily routine of millions of players across the world. Having to guess a five letter word in six attempts is as tricky as it is addicting but, sometimes, it can leave players scratching their heads. Here’s every five letter word with LER in the middle to help you in Wordle.

Five Letter Words With LER in the Middle

The following words can all be used in Wordle meaning they will count as a valid guess – and could be the mystery word you’re yearning for. Thankfully, there’s far from as many options as some other letter combinations throw up.

alert

blert

clerk

ilers

That’s it! If you’ve managed to narrow today’s word down to a word with LER in the middle, it’s one of the ones listed above. Even though there’s only four to pick from, it’ll still be enough to end your streak if you’ve used up a few guesses and haven’t narrowed down the letters around the LER. That’s where using Wordle’s feedback system is so important.

After each guess, a colorcoded feedback system will tell you how your guesses stack up to the mystery word. A green letter is perfectly placed and should stay put in subsequent guesses; a yellow tile needs to move but does feature; a grey tile should be ignored for the rest of the day’s game.

If you still can’t figure it out (or don’t want to risk losing your streak) check out our dedicated Wordle answer guide which is guaranteed to give you the right answer and keep your streak ticking over.

That’s all the words with LER in the middle that Wordle will accept! Hopefully it’s got you through today’s puzzle. If you want more daily brainteasers check out Digits, a new maths challenge also produced by the New York Times.

