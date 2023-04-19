Today’s Digits Answers (April 19, 2023)

New York Times

The explosion in popularity of Wordle has seen comparable daily puzzles released; some centering on words, some on geography and others on numbers. Digits, the new daily challenge from the New York Times, falls into the latter category and teases the brains of mathematicians across the globe. Sometimes players can be left stumped by the puzzles set, which is where we come in. Here’s today’s Digits answers for April 19, 2023.

Today’s (April 19, 2023) Digits Answers

Here are the answers to the 04/19/23 Digits puzzle:

55 10 x 7 = 70 70 – 15 = 55

175 4 + 3 = 7 25 x 7 = 175

225 11 + 4 = 15 15 x 15 = 225

355 20 x 15 = 300 11 x 5 = 55 300 + 55 = 355

495 12 – 10 = 2 18 / 2 = 9 11 x 9 = 99 99 x 5 = 495



Yesterday’s Digits Answer

The answers to yesterday’s (18 April, 2023) Digits puzzles are below:

58 25 + 11 = 36 36 – 7 =29 29 x 2 = 58

199 25 + 5 = 30 30 x 7 = 210 210 – 11 = 199

201 20 x 11 = 220 220 – 15 = 205 205 – 4 = 201

333 25 – 9 = 16 20 x 16 = 320 320 + 13 = 333

421 10 / 5 = 2 12 x 2 = 24 24 x 18 = 432 432 – 11 = 421



How To Play Digits

Playing Digits can look daunting because there’s multiple tabs and problems to solve. However, it’s really quite simple, especially when you get to know the game. Each day throws up five new problems for players to solve. Each is a target number that players have to reach using the numbers that specific puzzle provides. The goal of players is to get there in as few moves as possible.

The six numbers given can be added, subtracted, multiplied or divided. Not every number has to be used, nor can a number be used more than twice. Players also can’t make any moves that will give fractions or negatives – it’s positive integers only.

Each puzzle can be solved exactly, usually in four or fewer moves using the numbers provided. Reaching the target directly earns players three stars in that puzzle; getting within ten earns two stars; and getting within twenty five earns one star. With five puzzles released daily at 12am, there’s fifteen stars per day for players to try and earn. Even if you don’t manage that, it’s a fun way to keep your maths skills limbered up and ready to go in day-to-day life!

That’s everything to know about today’s Digits answers! We’ll be updating this page daily so, whatever the puzzle and whatever your struggle, be sure to check back to earn your stars. If you can’t get enough of daily puzzles, check out our Jumble and Globle daily answer guides too!

