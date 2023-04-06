What Is The Globle Today? (April 6, 2023)
Globle is like Wordle, except it’s not.
Since Wordle exploded in popularity, players have been looking for alternatives to test their knowledge in a variety of areas on a daily basis. Plenty have landed on Jumble but others have taken to Globle, a game in which players have to identify a mystery country selected at random. If you’re struggling with today’s Globle, here’s the answer for today, 6 April 2023.
Today’s (April 6, 2023) Globle Answer Is…
Before we reveal today’s answer, here’s three hints to help you narrow it down without needing it given to you on a plate.
- Today’s country is in central Asia.
- Today’s country is landlocked.
- Today’s country begins with the letter K.
Still need help? Here is the answer to the 04/06/23 Globle:
Kazakhstan
Yesterday’s Globle Answer
The answer to yesterday’s Globle (April 5, 2023) was:
Romania
How To Play
Playing is incredibly simple. Players need only head over to the game in their web browser and enter their first guess. On doing so, the game will give them feedback by coloring in the country guessed and showing it on the featured globe.
The color tells you how close you were geographically to the correct answer. The lighter the red, the further away players’ guess was. The darker the red, the closer.
If the hidden country was Japan, and players would receive the following clues for these guesses:
That’s all there is to know about Globle and today’s answer. Be sure to check back tomorrow for the new answer. Otherwise, check out all the related content below.
- Rainbow Six Siege Operator Tier List: Best Attacking & Defending Operators in 2023
- Warzone 2 Ranked Mode: Leaks, Expected Release Date, Developer & More
- Is Plunder Coming to Warzone 2? Answered
- Five Letter Words Starting With LEA – Wordle Game Help
- Best Working Coin Master Free Spins Links (April 6, 2023)