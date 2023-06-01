How to Get Wings of the Creator Emote in Diablo 4

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment’s beloved loot ’em up has made its triumphant return, and while it’s all fine and dandy being armed to the teeth with the strongest spells and weaponry, it’s also pretty handy to have a few decent emotes up your sleeve. Yes, they may only be cosmetic items, but they can help put a smile on your face, especially in such a punishingly gloomy experience. So, if you’re wondering how to get the Wings of the Creator emote in Diablo 4, here’s everything you need to know.

How to Unlock the Wings of the Creator Emote in Diablo IV

At the time of writing, there is currently only one way to get your mitts on the Wings of the Creator emote. Essentially, you’re going to need to have purchased the Ultimate Edition of the game, which costs $99.99. Doing so will also net you early access to the game, meaning you’ll be able to play Diablo 4 from June 1.

Unfortunately, if you opted for the Digital Deluxe Edition, you won’t be eligible for the Wings of the Creator emote. Sorry to be the bearer of bad news!

For those wondering, the emote is pretty snazzy and sees your character unravel six glowing wing-like pinions. Like we said, it sadly doesn’t offer any meaningful gameplay advantages at all, but it sure looks flashy.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to shed some light on how to get the Wings of the Creator emote in Diablo 4. Before you go, why not take a gander at how to get the Temptation Mount. Or if you’d rather, feel free to explore our further coverage down below.

