Mounts are pretty crucial in the world of Diablo 4, especially since you’ll spend so much of your time exploring the environments while getting from point A to point B. Here’s how to get the Temptation mount in Diablo 4.

Getting the Temptation Mount in Diablo 4

Currently, the only way to get the Temptation mount in Diablo 4 is by getting the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition of the game, which costs $89.99 and $99.99 respectively. Both versions can be pre-purchased through the Battle.net client, and both will also give you early access to the game on June 1.

By purchasing either version, you’ll unlock the Temptation mount, which is really just a red, bloody, hellish looking horse that you can ride around Sanctuary. It has unique mounting and dismount animations, but it’s important to note that the Temptation mount is really just cosmetic and has no bearing on gameplay at all. So if you’re not concerned about the aesthetics of the horse, you can safely skip getting the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Editions if you don’t care about early access either.

As for redeeming the Temptation mount itself, you’ll need to play through the campaign until you’ve hit around level 40, which is roughly when you’ll unlock the mount feature in Diablo 4. From this point on, you can visit any stable in town to get your mount, and also choose which mount you want to use as your primary in the game.

That’s all you need to know about how to get the Temptation mount in Diablo 4. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

