Image Source: Blizzard via Twinfinite

With the exciting launch of Diablo 4, there are hordes of new otherworldly quests to do and dungeons to explore. Among them is the Feral’s Den dungeon, which is both tricky to find and challenging to complete. If you’re not sure how to find it, here is our guide to the Feral’s Den dungeon location in Diablo 4.

How to Unlock the Feral’s Den Dungeon in Diablo 4

Image Source: Blizzard via Twinfinite

The Feral’s Den in Diablo 4 is a dungeon found at the Moordaine Lodge Stronghold in the Scosglen region that is the result of druid hatred corrupting the area. In order to access it, you must first cleanse the Moordaine Lodge.

Doing so will then unlock the dungeon, which you can either do solo or with friends. It is a fairly long dungeon so we’d suggest doing it as a group to help it go a bit quicker, and also make the boss fight of the area easier.

How to Complete the Feral’s Den Dungeon in Diablo 4

Image Source: Blizzard via Twinfinite

When you first enter the dungeon you’ll find yourself in the Den of Woe, and you’ll be tasked with collecting Animus from Animus Carriers in order to unblock a path further ahead. As you travel along the main path, you’ll easily spot them on your map by their skull icons, and they’ll also have the “Animus Carrier” label under their name.

Once you’ve collected enough, deposit the Animus into the Animus Urn (marked with a white symbol on your map) and the blocked path will now become accessible. Continue on until you reach the Feral Depths section of the dungeon.

Now you’ll need to find and activate two Runestones in the area, which are also marked by two white icons on your map. Fight your way through mobs of spiders and werewolves guarding the Runestones, and once you activate them both make your way to the Ritual of Rampage, where you’ll find the dungeon boss.

Before you enter and begin the fight, we suggest interacting with the Healing Well by the entrance to recover your HP. Inside you’ll find Innes, Vengeance of Glor-han-Fhaidha, and she can be a bit challenging for anyone unprepared.

She’ll start with wind attacks, including a large, circular one that requires her to charge up. During that time she’s vulnerable, and you can take the opportunity to use your strongest attacks on her. At about 50% health she’ll switch to lightning attacks. Stay on the move to dodge her attacks, and defeating her will mark successful completion of the dungeon.

Image Source: Blizzard via Twinfinite

For completing the Feral’s Den the first time, you’ll be rewarded with +30 Renown and the Legendary Aspect of Quicksand.

That concludes our guide for the Feral’s Den dungeon location in Diablo 4. We hope you found this useful, and let us know what you like most about the game so far.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides, such as Diablo 4 Beginner Tips & Tricks.

About the author

Stephanie Watel Stephanie Watel is a freelance writer for Twinfinite. Stephanie has been with the site for a few months, and in the games media industry for about a year. Stephanie typically covers the latest news and a variety of gaming guides for the site, and loves gardening and being the bird lady of the neighborhood. She has a BA in Writing from Pace University in NY. More Stories by Stephanie Watel

Related Posts