Can You Change Your Name in Diablo 4? Answered

You’ve just spent two hours creating your character, looking through every class, and deciding which style suits you more. After going through all of the hairstyles, jewelry, and body markings, it’s no surprise if you were a little too eager to get out of the character creator and finally jump into the game – without putting much thought into your name. We’ve all been there – and this is coming from the person who accidentally named their character “Human” in Ark. If you’d like to know how to change your name in Diablo 4, or if it’s even possible, continue reading to find out.

Can You Rename Your Character in Diablo 4?

It is not possible to change your name in Diablo 4. At the moment, if you’re unhappy with your character’s name or appearance, you will have to create a new character since Blizzard Entertainment has not yet commented on whether this will be a feature that will be added later on. Considering players are unable to do this even in Diablo 3, we’re not sure if it’s something they’d consider adding. Although, in the MMO Diablo Immortal, gamers are able to change their name but have to pay real-life money in order to do so. If anything, I’d assume they might take this route for Diablo 4 if they ever do plan on adding name changes, or possibly even the option to edit characters.

It’s worth noting that in Diablo 3, no one online is able to see your name anyway, but in this title, it’s actually visible to other people you interact with. Hopefully, Blizzard takes this into consideration and becomes a little forgiving of some of the bad choices we’ve made when creating our character.

As of now, that’s all there is to know on how to change your name in Diablo 4. For more on Diablo 4, such as if you’d like to see every hairstyle and facial hair type available in the game, check out the related posts below.

