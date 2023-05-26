Destiny 2 – Targeted Redaction God Roll for PvP and PvE

So, it seems that in the world of Destiny 2, it is more than living creatures that can be Taken. Weapons can be dragged into the inky blackness as well, and this is why we have the Targeted Redaction. This Void Hand Cannon is a 120 RPM, meaning it fires just a little slower, but hits a little harder. Right now, this thing is insanely overpowered in the hands of a Stasis Titans in The Crucible.

By combining the Collective Action perk with the ability to generate a lot of Stasis crystals, you can score easy two-taps. We are going to ignore that for our God Roll build, as it is something that Bungie are clearly going to fix, and we don’t want you to overinvest in something with a short shelf life.

Targeted Redaction PvP God Roll

There are a could of choices for some of the slots, but most of these will be quite self-explanatory. Interstingly, the Targeted Action lacks things like Rangefinder, so that is definitely an interesting part of the weapon.

Barrel – Smallbore or Hammer-Forged Rifling

– Smallbore or Hammer-Forged Rifling Magazine – Accurized Rounds

– Accurized Rounds Perk 1 – Outlaw

– Outlaw Perk 2 – Explosive Payload

– Explosive Payload Range Masterwork

Let’s be clear here. When the apparent bug is fixed, this Hand Cannon won’t get much love in PvP, there are just better options. The third column just lacks any real strong options for PvP, hence the default Outlaw in there. Explosive Payload is always a great option for PvP, as it makes 50% of the damage immune to range falloff. At the end of the day, not everything can be super viable in PvP.

Targeted Redaction PvE God Roll

PvE is where the Targeted Redaction can really offer us something interesting in the form of Destabilizing Rounds. Kills with the weapon will apply Volatile to other enemies within a 6.5-meter radius of the target. This is a great perk, as Void builds have been very strong lately, and this is the only Hand Cannon in the game to offer this perk. If you don’t need that, you can try Focused Fury for a pretty easy to proc damage buff in PvE.

Barrel – Smallbore or Hammer-Forged Rifling

– Smallbore or Hammer-Forged Rifling Magazine – Accurized Rounds

– Accurized Rounds Perk 1 – Outlaw

– Outlaw Perk 2 – Destabilizing Rounds or Focused Fury

– Destabilizing Rounds or Focused Fury Reload Masterwork

Anybody who wants the Targeted Redaction can pick it up from the Deep Engrams on offer through the Seasonal Activities. It can also drop randomly from the end of Salvage and Deep Dives. If you are lucky, you will get enough red boards to be able to craft it and play around with the improved perk set.

