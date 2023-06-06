Destiny 2 Randy’s Throwing Knife God Roll – How to get it and best perks

There was a time in Destiny 2 when Randy’s Throwing Knife absolutely haunted the Crucible. Formerly available only to folks who were willing to work their way through Competitive, Randy’s Throwing Knife is back, and much easier to get your grubby little mitts on. All you need to do is play any Crucible mode to be in with a chance of this dropping at the end of a match now.

This is good news for folks who never got their hands on it the first time, but the skill gap will still be real, and part of the reason why the weapon was so feared in the first place was that people who put the work in tended to skew higher in skill level than those who didn’t.

Randy’s Throwing Knife PvP God Roll

In PvP, the aim of the game for a God Roll is to just make it easier to land precision shots for maximum damage or to give us a means of doing bonus damage by simply using the weapon. So, a perk that kicks in from reloading or getting a kill or something that cuts down on reticle deviation in its many forms is the main aim for Randy’s Throwing Knife.

Barrel – Corkscrew Rifling or Smallbore

Magazine – High-Caliber Rounds or Ricochet Rounds

Perk 1 – Zen Moment

Perk 2 – Cascade Point or Kill Clip or Box Breathing for true cowards.

Masterwork – Range

Playing smart with a Scout will usually mean hugging the end of a long lane on the map and getting into plink wars with other players. So, you will want to reduce your flinch while inflicting more on the enemy. Corkscrew Rifling will offer +5 to Range, Stability (reduces your own recoil effect), and Handling (how fast you can ready and aim a weapon). If you would prefer to focus only on Range and Stability, I feel that Smallbore is commonly slept on in the sandbox right now, giving a nice +7 to both stats.

High Cal rounds will inflict more flinch on your enemy and give you a range bump, while Ricochet Rounds give a bonus to the all-important Range and Stability stats.

Zen Moment will reduce flinch and recoil over time after causing damage, making it a fantastic dueling perk and the only sensible option for the third column. Cascade Point is a solid choice for players who prefer to just defend their spot rather than cycle from position to position. If you are inclined to switch to an SMG or Shotgun if you see someone get too close, then this will give you a nice bonus to the rate of fire for your Scout, as long as you get a kill with another weapon first.

Kill Clip is just an all-around workhorse, giving extra damage for reloading after a kill. Finally, Box Breathing allows people to aim down sights without firing to get a bonus to precision hit damage. This means you can chill out and just lamp people when they come around corners, a delightful tactic that is sure to encourage pleasant messages from opponents.

Randy’s Throwing Knife PvE God Roll

While I would argue that a Randy’s Throwing Knife in PvE is something of a wasted slot (run Double Special, for crying out loud), there is still a decent roll hidden away in here for folks that want it.

Barrel – Smallbore

Magazine – Ricochet Rounds

Perk 1 – Rapid Hit

Perk 2 – Kinetic Tremors

Masterwork – Range

Rapid Hit will give a bonus to reload speed after landing precision shots, while Kinetic Tremors will cause shockwaves that damage nearby targets. This is good in fights where Majors or large enemies tend to have flocks of adds with them. The combination is not enough to make this the best PvE Scout, but it’s better than nothing if you need something to help you survive a particularly violent room in a Grand Master activity.

