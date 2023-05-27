Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep – Disrupting the Hive Ritual – First Encounter Guide

The Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon sees Destiny 2’s Guardians heading back to Titan and exploring the massive gulf that is the Archology. We never really got a chance to take a proper look around here before, so it’s a wonderful experience to get off the beaten path. The first encounter involves disrupting a Hive ritual, so prepare to take on the chitinous hordes who are really not in the mood for your shenanigans right now.

Ghosts of the Deep First Encounter Guide

The first piece of advice I can give here is that this will seem very confusing at first, but after a couple of cycles, you will quickly get the hang of it. Start by making your way down the path you spawn in on until you come to a massive door that is blocked by green Hive energy. All the main paths lead to this door, so you cannot miss it. You will notice two enemies near the door, and the encounter begins when you kill them, so prepare yourself for action. The entire time this encounter is ongoing, you’ll have groups of minor enemies that spawn in, so I am not going to mention them each time, just nuke them as they appear.

Image by Twinfinite

Kill the enemies at the door to begin the encounter.

Kill everything that spawns and watch the three paths that lead to the main door.

A Soulfire Binder Ogre will walk up one of the paths.

will walk up one of the paths. Kill the Soulfire Binder Ogre to generate a trail of green Hive energy/goo along the ground.

to generate a trail of green Hive energy/goo along the ground. Follow the trail of Hive goo until you reach a Hive rune. Memorize the rune.

Image by Twinfinite

Continue following the goo to two more runes. Please note it will be the same rune each time. Just kill all enemies that spawn, then follow the new trail. (One important note, sometimes the trail will seem to disappear. When this happens, it is likely that it’s actually above you, so climb upward until you find it again).

When you get to the third instance of the rune, a Lightbearer will spawn. These are the Hive from The Witch Queen expansion that can wield the Light, so take them out quickly.

will spawn. These are the Hive from The Witch Queen expansion that can wield the Light, so take them out quickly. When you have killed the Lightbearer, smash their ghost by interacting with it using the prompted button on the screen.

Video by Twinfinite

The player who smashes the Ligthbearer’s Ghost will get a buff called the Vestige of Light . This will last for 80 seconds and will ONLY apply to the player who smashes the Ghost. You will be able to see the buff and the timer on the left side of the screen.

. This will last for 80 seconds and will ONLY apply to the player who smashes the Ghost. You will be able to see the buff and the timer on the left side of the screen. Make your way back to the main door, where you started things off. Getting back is quite easy as essentially all the main paths go back there.

Look for an enemy called the Veilweaver Wizard and kill them.

and kill them. This will cause a ghostly ball of energy to spawn that looks almost like a globe filled with fog. Go close to it and interact to reveal the illusion and get Deepsight.

Image by Twinfinite

Now, examine the statues that are in a circle near the door. Find the one with the same rune that you were following.

The player who got the buff by smashing the ghost can Interact with that statue to imbue it with the Vestige of Light .

. You now need to repeat the process four times until the energy at the door dissipates, and you can continue onward.

Now that you have finished the encounter, you can head through the large doors into the familiar interiors of Titan. There is quite a path to walk to get to the next encounter.

How to get to the second encounter

Image by Twinfinite

Walk in the main door and down the corridor. Take the right turn when you come to it and continue forward through the corridor until you come to another right turn. Inside will be a room with a very slow-spinning turbine. You will need to drop down a level and then look at the walls. One of the mesh walls will have a hole smashed through it. Jump up and through the hole, landing on a walkway to the left on the other side.

Image by Twinfinite

On the other side of the mesh, there will be an open tunnel on the right side. Head inside the tunnel and follow the path. There is only really one way to go, as you will need to follow a sequence of drops between platforms. The various platforms will have red doors on them, so keep on traveling down.

You will eventually come to corridors that are similar to the ones you walked into from the main door after the Hive Ritual and will eventually come to an area called Hallowfathom. You will eventually come to a large observation deck under the sea. Some enemies will spawn, but you can easily deal with them. This will allow you access to a large shaft that you can drop down. Keep on dropping down until you reach a part where you need to enter the water.

Now, this can be a little tricky, and you will need to be careful. You have to stay in the water for some time and will need to pick up bubbles, or you will die. Doing so will despawn the bubbles, and your Fireteam won’t be able to get them. As such, think carefully about which bubbles you grab.

Just keep on dropping down, going bubble to bubble, and you will eventually find yourself dropping down the outside of the building. Don’t get distracted and start exploring, as there is a good risk of death. Stick the outside until you reach the bottom, where you will find a large fan. Walk over it, and it will push you upward, back into the building. You just need to keep repeating this process, pushing forward through different environments until you get to the next area in the game.

About the author

Aidan O'Brien Aidan has been playing games for over three decades and has been writing about them for about five years. When not getting stomped on by the creations of Hidetaka Miyazaki he enjoys spending too much time in Warframe, Destiny 2, and any ARPG with a solid grind. When not writing, he is doing inexplicable behind-the-scenes magic. More Stories by Aidan O'Brien

Related Posts