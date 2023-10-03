How to Get the Best Car in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Want to get the best vehicle in Cyberpunk 2077? Well, you can’t buy it, you can only earn it. The Herrera Outlaw “Weiler” is only obtainable by completing a special mission in Muamar’s vehicle contract questline exclusive to Phantom Liberty. Let’s show you how to get the best vehicle in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the Herrera Outlaw “Weiler”, with this guide.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Herrera Outlaw Weiler Unlock Guide

Vehicle Contracts

Before recieving the special mission rewarding the car, a total of eight regular vehicle contracts need to be completed for Muamar.

Vehicle contracts are repeatable missions that will only become available once you complete the third Phantom Liberty main quest called, “Spider and the Fly”.

To initiate vehicle contracts, head to the blue steering wheel icons that pop up on the map. These icons randomly appear in various locations around Dogtown and Night City.

These repeatable vehicle contracts consist of the same objectives: steal car, drive to coordinates, defeat anyone on your tail, drop off car. Once you’ve completed eight of these contracts, Muamar will call V to meet him on top of the Rancho Coronado dam to start the special “Baby Let Me Take You” quest.

How to Complete “Baby Let Me Take You”

Talk to Muamar at the Rancho Coronado dam to begin the “Baby Let Me Take You” quest. He’ll tell you about the ailing district’s need for medical supplies and about his past. You’re to steal a medical supply truck from the Arasaka docks in City Center and deliver it to Muamar. That’s a tall order, but one that can be overcome with this guide.

Fast-travel to City Center and head to the objective marker in the northern part of the district.

The docks are easy to identify because of the big gate surrounding it. You will not alert enemies when you go through the open fence toward the entrance of the docks, so just waltz right in the open gate.

Talk to your contact, police officer Daniels, and he’ll give you the okay to break into the blocked-off dock area.

There are two main methods of entering: one is unlocking the door on the right at the security checkpoint using 20 Engineering skill, the other is simply jumping up on some boxes to the left to get on top of the checkpoint.

If you go through the door, you can hack the computer system and route all the cameras around the docks. Go on top of the checkpoint via boxes, and you can jump onto the ship directly and/or hack the security cams. It’s easier just to hop on top of the security checkpoint building since you don’t get noticed up there and have a good vantage point.

We recommend distracting or neutralizing the guard on the right of the ship using the red explosive containers. Either shoot the containers with a silencer pistol/knife, or hack it with initiate overload.

Eliminating the guard on the right of the ship will allow a straight line to the medical supplies “Behemoth” truck. You just have to sneak your way using cover and elimination.

Now that you’re on the ship, use the camera on the line above to scope out the area.

Create a passage forward until you see a turret and an a path of open containers on the left. Either hack the turret and take out the guards down below, or jump to the open container on the left. We recommend going inside the container to the left because it leads directly through to the medical supply truck without being seen.

You’ll see a Behemoth truck through the open containers, the exact one you must steal to delivery the medical supplies.

From the open container, hack the camera in order to eliminate guards surrounding the truck. You can also shoot the explosive containers below to take out a guard.

Once you’ve cleared a path to the truck, get in and drive the Behemoth. Daniels will call you upon entering the truck and you’ll have a difficult choice to make: either save Daniels by stopping and defeating the reinforcements at the dock entrance, or keep driving to the destination to avoid damaging the supplies.

The objective will be completed with the same rewards regardless of what you chose, but saving Daniels will make the mission more difficult. This is really just a moral decision on the player’s part.

Okay, now the final escape! Drive fast and hard to the destination. Just like the previous vehicle missions, shoot enemy tires to stop them chasing you, and quickhack the vehicles if you can. Get them off your tail so you can enter Muamar’s garage.

Once inside, Muamar will thank you and give you the Herrera Outlaw “Weiler” car. Muamar’s dialogue will change depending on whether you saved Daniels or not, but his reward is the same.

Congratulations! You now have the best vehicle in Cyberpunk 2077. It took a lot to get this ride and even probably sacrificed some herioc lives, so treat the new ride well. Regarding other amazing Cyberpunk vehicles, check out Twinfinite’s 10 best vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077 list!