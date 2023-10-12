All Phantom Liberty Iconic Consumable Locations in Cyberpunk 2077

One of the new things Phantom Liberty introduced was iconic food. Yes, you read that right; certain one-off consumable food items have the iconic status attributed to them. These items do more than just temporarily buff you like other consumables, as they confer permanent stat improvements to your character. I hope you’re hungry for some rare food items, because in this guide, we’ll tell you where you can find all the Phantom Liberty iconic consumable locations in Cyberpunk 2077.

What Are Iconic Consumables in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty? Explained

There are a total of 11 iconic consumable items in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. These are one-off items that you can only buy from each vendor once. All of these food items are exclusive to the DLC and each of them costs $12K eddies. There are three types of iconic consumables, and when you get multiples of the same type, it adds +1 to that specific item’s bonus.

The good thing is that they’re pretty easy to locate. Every individual iconic consumable is sold by a different vendor in Phantom Liberty. Only two of them require you to progress through specific quests to unlock.

Dendritic Protoplasma Supplier 1 Location

The first Dendritic Protoplasma Supplier item is sold by the Netrunner vendor Sammy at the EBM Petrochem Station black market in Dogtown. Just head to the EBM Petrochem fast-travel terminal and head up the stairs to find the Netrunner vendor here:

The Dendritic Protoplasma Supplier item increases RAM recovery rate by 1 percent, with each type of this item granting an additional 1 percent.

Dendritic Protoplasma Supplier 2 Iconic Consumable Location in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

You’ll find the second of this iconic consumable in the black market near the EBM Petrochem Station terminal fairly close to Sammy.

This iconic consumable increases RAM recovery rate by 2 percent.

Military-Grade Lactic Acid Recyclers 1

The first serving of Military-grade Lactic Acid Recyclers is located inside the Stadium near the vehicle display of the black market. Just walk past the black market from the EBM Petrochem Station Terminal to find the food vendor that sells this iconic food.

The consumable permanently increases stamina regen rate by 2%.

Military-Grade Lactic Acid Recyclers 2 Iconic Consumable Location in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

To get this second dose of Acid Recyclers, you need to have completed the Gig “Waiting for Dodger”. Once completed, you’ll find that Bill is working a new scapdog stand over in Heywood district’s The Glen neighborhood. Just head to a fast-travel terminal in The Glen and go to this position here marked by the food icon on your map.

This iconic consumable permanently increases stamina regen rate by 3%.

Military-Grade Lactic Acid Recyclers 3

Head to the Heavy Hearts club — located within the giant pyramid — and speak to the bartender down the center of the dance floor.

Once you’ve used this iconic consumable, you’ll have permanently increased your stamina regen rate by 4%.

Military-Grade Lactic Acid Recyclers 4 Iconic Consumable Location in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

This pouch of Acid Recyclers is located near Longshore Stacks fast-travel terminal. It’s the junk shop shown on the map above.

Laura’s junk shop can be tricky to get to due to the ramps. First, go to the stairs shown down below.

Go across the walkway to the left, and the junk shop will have a sign saying “broken graffiti” with some broken lanterns strewn about. Head inside the shop and Laura will sell you the Acid Recyclers.

These Recyclers permanently increase your stamina regen rate by 5% when consumed.

Military-Grade Lactic Acid Recyclers 5

Time for the final Lactic Acid Recycler. The vendor who carries it only unlocks when you initiate the “Heaviest of Hearts” gig from Mr. Hands, and you’ll need to complete the “Firestarter” quest for Mr. Hands to give you this gig.

When you reach this point in the story, you’ll get a call saying to meet up with his client Michael just below the monument across from Heavy Hearts. Michael owns the arcade down below the railed walkways.

Once you’ve spoken to Michael, go to the Heavy Hearts club and talk to the bartender. She’ll tell you to talk to Jack, who’s located in the bathroom to the right of the bar. Jack just so happens to be the vendor selling the final Military-Grade Lactic Acid Recycler.

This iconic consumable permanently increases stamina regen rate by 7%, forgoing the usual 1% increase per item type.

Prototype Pseudoembryonic Cell Builder 1 Iconic Consumable Location in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Right next to the Netrunner vendor Sammy is the deButchery vendor selling this iconic food item. Like most of these items, head to the EBM Petrochem Station Terminal and go to the black market to find the aforementioned vendor.

Eating this iconic consumable permanently increases your max health by 2.

Prototype Pseudoembryonic Cell Builder 2

This is the only miss-able consumable in Phantom Liberty. I actually locked myself out of getting this one, so heed these next steps carefully.

The location for this item is only available during the “Killing Moon” quest in Phantom Liberty’s main story. You cannot enter this location at any point outside of this quest, so make sure you explore the area before moving on.

When you drive up with Songbird to the NCX Airport, head to the medpoint vendor. You’ll see the pill icon indicating where exactly the vendor is. This iconic consumable permanently increases max health by 2.

If you progress past the Killing Moon quest without getting this iconic item, you’ll miss it forever. This is because the NCX Airport is closed down after the events during the quest. When you try to get inside the airport after the quest is complete, you’ll find security around the perimeter and a memorial in front of the gates. The gates are sadly closed and you’ll be shut out indefinitely.

Prototype Pseudoembryonic Cell Builder 3 Iconic Consumable Location in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

This next one is once again in the black market near the EBM Petrochem Station Terminal. Directly across from Netrunner vendor Sammy is the Pharmacist Saki. You can see the medpoint icon indicating the vendor location in the screenshot above.

Proceed through the winding hallways and you’ll see some medical signs. Saki is to the right when you enter the room. You can then purchase and use the iconic consumable to permanently increase your max health by 3.

Prototype Pseudoembryonic Cell Builder 4

Head to the Longshore Stacks fast-travel terminal for the final iconic consumable location indicated by the pill icon on the map.

The medpoint vendor is right atop the stairs you went up earlier to get to the junk shop.

You’ll see the medpoint icon right up there. Grab the last iconic consumable from the vendor to permanently increase your max health by 5.

That’s all 11 Phantom Liberty iconic consumable locations in Cyberpunk 2077. For more guides regarding Cyberpunk 2077 and its expansion Phantom Liberty, check out Twinfinite’s expansive coverage.