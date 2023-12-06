Cyberpunk 2077 2.1 Full Patch Notes Explained

Ride the Metro and hang out with your romantic partner in this new update.

The latest update for Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t merely just a patch with some fixes. There’s lots of cool new features and additions that we didn’t expect CD Projekt Red to add. This comes as a surprise after the huge overhaul the game got with Update 2.0 back in September. But here we are with another update patch and that famous black and yellow newsletter to go along with it. Here’s Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.1 full patch notes, explained.

Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.1 update has been released since Dec. 5, 12 p.m. CET. CD Projekt Red’s website has the full list of 2.1 fixes and additions. But we’re here to take you through every one of them and explain what the big ones mean for the game.

New Features

Image Source: CD Projekt Red

Let’s start off with the good stuff. Update 2.1 is adding a fully functional Metro to Cyberpunk 2077. The 19 NCART stations throughout Night City can now be entered and V can ride the Metro. Though, it should be noted that free traversal across the train is not possible. The player is locked to the seated window position and standing by the door. Even though there’s restrictive movement, it’s cool to finally be able to play out the train ride from the first gameplay trailer from long ago.

Image Source: CD Projekt Red

Five new bikes and one new car are included in the 2.1 update. The car is a convertible version of Johnny’s Porsche 930 911. You’ll instantly get a text from El Capitan telling you to pick up the Porsche upon starting the game. The five new bikes can be obtained through the Autofixer shop.

. This is essentially a new area to explore and drive through, which is really cool. Lastly, Patch 2.1 added various sightseeing spots throughout Night City. You can walk up and operate binoculars at scenic viewpoints to admire particularly breathtaking vistas. We don’t know how many of these there are, so it’ll be fun hunting down every one of these and taking pictures using the new feature.

Bug Fixes and Enhancements

Below are listed all the various fixes and enhancements straight from CD Projekt Red’s official Patch Notes.

Accessibility You can find out more about the Accessibility features available in the game in this article.

Added an option to enable a bigger interface font.

You can now disable the timer in the Breach Protocol minigame. Added more customization options for the HUD: Added a new Accessibility tab, moved the Difficulty and Subtitles settings and some of the Controls and Interface options.

Added a “Weapon Cycling to Arm Cyberware” setting, which allows to enable or disable cycling arm cyberware when cycling through equipped weapons.

UI panel’s Up/Down and Left/Right keys are now rebindable to adapt to AZERTY and QWERTZ keyboards. Quests & Open World V can now be pursued by gangs after taking an aggressive approach toward them during certain gigs and main quests.

Gigs that involve stealing and delivering a vehicle can now turn into a car chase and a combat sequence.

Decorative vendors spawned inside some kiosks are now functional. Please note that food stands are not impacted by this change.

It is now possible to sit at various bars in Night City and interact with the vendors.

Fixed an issue where some gigs wouldn’t trigger after approaching the quest area.

Chippin’ In – Fixed an issue where Rogue would follow V around permanently.

Cyberpsycho Sighting: House on a Hill – Fixed an issue where Peter Greene’s body was still highlighted after scanning.

Every Grain of Sand – Fixed an issue where the reward vehicle for completing all Badlands gigs did not spawn.

Gas Gas Gas – Fixed an issue where the reward vehicle for completing all City Center gigs did not spawn.

Gig: Olive Branch – Fixed an issue where it was not possible to talk to Sergei Karasinsky because he did not spawn.

Killing in the Name – Fixed an issue where it was not possible to progress past the “Go to the signal’s source” objective because the conversation with Johnny did not trigger.

Life During Wartime – Fixed an issue where Panam would not get on the motorcycle when required to follow her to the gas station.

Space Oddity – Fixed an issue where the quest did not activate even after updating the game to Patch 2.01.

The Prophet’s Song – Fixed an issue where the quest could reappear as “Undiscovered” on the map. Phantom Liberty-specific Fixed an issue where enemies in some Suspected Organized Crime Activities in Dogtown did not spawn, blocking progress.

Fixed an issue where in-game time would not pass after watching the braindance from Lizzy Wizzy’s concert. It is required to use the Skip Time option for the fix to take effect.

Fixed an issue where Arachnophobia and All the President’s Men achievements were not granted despite meeting the requirements.

The Relic Ruler achievement will no longer unlock after acquiring only one Relic Perk. Please note that this fix will not reset an already unlocked achievement.

Previously exclusive Iconic weapons are now obtainable in the game.

Alabai, Borzaya, Laika, Taigan and Volkodav Iconic weapons will now be available for purchase from the Black Market Vendor if they were not retrieved from an Airdrop.

Addicted to Chaos – Fixed an issue where the quest would complete automatically without actually finishing it.

Addicted to Chaos – Fixed an issue where the garage door would not open after entering the code.

Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos – Fixed an issue where Mr. Hands would not answer when called.

From Her to Eternity – Fixed an issue where it was not possible to place the metal pin on the table in V’s apartment.

Get It Together – Fixed an issue where it was not possible to enter the Heavy Hearts club.

Hi Ho Silver Lining – Fixed an issue where it was not possible to talk to Mr. Hands in the Heavy Hearts club because he wasn’t interactable or did not spawn.

Lucretia My Reflection – Fixed an issue where the player could be stuck in a permanent holocall with Songbird after leaving the abandoned apartment.

Lucretia My Reflection – Fixed an issue where Reed would not call after waiting two days.

Somewhat Damaged – Fixed an issue that could cause the player to get stuck in a crouching position, making it impossible to connect to the port in the core.

Somewhat Damaged – Fixed an issue where sprinting or jumping was permanently disabled after riding the elevator.

Things Done Changed – Fixed an issue where the screen could go black after calling the nurse for players who still experienced this issue on Patch 2.02. Gameplay Improved the boss fights with Yasha Ivanov, Boris Ribakov and Adam Smasher. Smasher will now be able to activate Sandevistan.

Added new Cyberware: Feen-X and Cogito Lattice

Decreased Cyberware Capacity cost for: Memory Boost, Bioconductor, Kerenzikov Boost System, Rara Avis, Reflex Tuner, Defenzikov, Cellular Adapter, Handle Wrap, Axolotl, Microgenerator, Peripheral Inverse, Leeroy Ligament System, Camillo RAM Manager.

Balance changes for some of the Perks

Made balance changes for some of the weapons

Crafted weapons can now have up to two mod slots. Please note that this change won’t affect weapons crafted prior to this patch.

Increased the rate at which mods drop from enemies. Added a chance for weapon mods to appear in containers that previously offered only Crafting Components.

Increased the availability of mods in weapon vendors’ stock, Pax mod will be always available.

It will be now possible to properly install Tech weapon mods instead of Power weapon mods on the HA-4 Grit.

Tier 4 and Tier 5 weapon mods can now be found in weapon vendors’ stock (if the player’s Tier is high enough).

Increased the max ammo limit you can carry in your inventory for all ammo types.

Crafted Iconic weapons will now be properly displayed when put in the stash.

Cyberware Capacity Shards should now drop properly for players who have reached the max level.

Fixed an issue where some Tier 5+ weapons and cyberware were upgraded to Tier 5+ again or to a lower tier.

It will now be possible to activate Overclock while controlling cameras.

Kerenzikov will now work with throwable weapons.

Fixed an issue where the V for Vendetta achievement would unlock despite not meeting the requirements. Please note that this fix will not reset an already unlocked achievement.

Fixed an issue where the player didn’t receive The Quick and the Dead achievement despite meeting the requirements.

Reduced the minimum stick tilt angle required to stay in sprint when playing on a controller.

Secondary stats in cyberware changed via the “Chipware Connoisseur” perk will no longer have their values randomized after saving or loading.

After reaching level 60 in the Netrunner skill, the Overclock ability will now properly reveal the enemies within 10m and allow you to hack them through the cover.

Adjusted the Synapse Burnout quickhack. Decreased the max damage bonus from +400% to +300% for Tiers 3-5. Decreased the max damage bonus from +600% to +400% and lowered the bonus per RAM unit from 12% to 10% for the Iconic variant.

Made player movement smoother and more responsive

After crafting an item with the Active Chimera Core or Cerberus’s Decoded Behavioral System Component, the crafting specs required will disappear from the Crafting panel.

Players who completed all of Regina’s gigs prior to Update 2.0 will have the Neofiber cyberware they received as a reward replaced with Axolotl.

Stats from arm cyberware will now be applied correctly regardless if they are drawn or not.

Fixed an issue where V’s HP wouldn’t drop below 25% due to BioDyne Berserks’s effect remaining active permanently. Please note that this fix is not retroactive, as it won’t affect cases where this issue already occurred prior to 2.1.

Added an option to mark vehicles as Favorite in the Call Vehicle menu.

Added an option to throw knives and axes while riding bikes.

Improved the melee animations when driving bikes in third person perspective.

Attacking an NPC driver will now cause their vehicle to swerve. Sound Overhauled sound effects in scenes in the base game’s main, side and minor quests.

Authoring and up-mixing of scenes to the Surround Sound format.

Added missing sound effects.

Fixed missing post-processing for voices.

Improvements to gun and combat sound effects.

Improvements to vehicle audio.

Various sound fixes.

Panam will no longer sound as if she’s in a holocall when talking to her about events from Phantom Liberty in person. Visual Various lighting improvements around the city.

Improved the visuals of Kiroshi scanner highlights.

Changed the appearance of the Blackwall in Transmission to match its appearance in Phantom Liberty.

Fixed an issue where there could be a cigarette permanently attached to V’s hand.

The flame will now be properly aligned with exhaust pipes on the Yaiba Kusanagi CT-3X.

Electroshock VFX released by Microgenerator will now have VFX when playing without Phantom Liberty.

Fixed some instances where the animations after installing cyberware at Ripperdocs would not trigger. UI Added an option to mark weapons as Favorite, so that selling, disassembling or dropping them is locked.

Changed how Resolution Scaling modes are presented in Graphics Settings. Added a toggle to switch between DLSS Super Resolution, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1 and Intel Xe Super Sampling 1.2. Depending on your selection you can customize other options, e.g. enable Dynamic Resolution Scaling.

Added a tooltip describing how to gain XP in each skill in the Skill Progression panel.

Attempting to attack or shoot in areas where combat is disabled will now display an “Action Blocked” popup on the HUD. PC-specific Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode – exits preview status and includes several image quality improvements.

Introduced ReSTIR GI – Further improves path-traced lighting quality in RT: Overdrive mode, especially darker areas with no impact on performance, minimizes ghosting.

DLSS Ray Reconstruction – now available in RT Ultra and other RT modes with RT Reflections enabled.

Fixed an issue where V’s and NPCs’ skin could have a metallic-like effect when Ray Tracing was enabled.

Fixed an issue where some characters’ hair didn’t cast shadows when Ray Tracing was enabled.

Added support for DualSense controllers. If you experience issues with the game freezing on Steam when the controller is connected after the game is already launched, please make sure to change PlayStation Controller Support in Steam settings to “Not Enabled” instead of “Enabled” or “Enabled in Games w/o Support”.

Added support for Samsung HDR10+ GAMING for NVIDIA GPUs. To enable this feature, your display has to support the technology and have the “Game Mode” enabled. The HDR10+ GAMING toggle can be found in Settings in the Video tab. Console-specific [Xbox] Fixed an issue where a “Save failed – insufficient space” popup would appear when trying to save despite not reaching the save limit.

[Xbox] Added a new error message that will appear when Phantom Liberty is installed on an unsupported drive. Misc Fixed a crash occurring when trying to reach the second sniper in Play It Safe.

It will now be possible to properly interact with the radio in V’s apartment in Megabuilding H10.

Fixed an issue where there was still some dead zone after setting the Inner Dead Zone on a controller to 0.

We now provide a memory offset list of some of the functions commonly used by modders to simplify updates of community tools.

Added more secrets to be discovered by players in Night City.

That covers everything included in the new Patch 2.1 Update for Cyberpunk 2077. As usual, CD Projekt Red has teased us that there are plenty of hidden easter eggs for players to discover from this update. Check out our top 10 vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077 feature and much more here on Twinfinite.