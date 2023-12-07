How to Start Romantic Hangouts in Cyberpunk 2077 & What to Do

With the latest 2.1 update for Cyberpunk 2077, players are getting a whole bunch of new ways to interact with the world as well as the people who call Night City home. Other than a functional Metro that can get across town quickly, players can do more with their trusty companions as well. This guide will show you just how to start Romantic Hangouts and what to do in Cyberpunk 2077.

What are Romantic Hangouts in Cyberpunk 2077?

Thanks to the update, all of the Vs in Night City can now have their chosen companions join them for a night of fun in any of the apartments that they have purchased in the city. There is no gameplay impact as far as we can tell, but it does help with the immersion of the game and helps build a stronger connection to the companions.

The pre-requisite is that the companion’s questline must already be completed, so make sure you go all the way with Kerry, River, Panam, and Judy if you wish to explore a Romantic Hangout session.

Starting Romantic Hangouts in Cyberpunk 2077

With all the conditions met, players will receive a text message from their love interest upon starting up a load file with the new update installed. The main gist is to ask if V would like them to visit him or her at an apartment of choice, which kicks off the I Really Want to Stay At Your House Main Job.

Image Source: CD Projekt Red

Pick any of the apartments that you fancy, and get over there as quickly as possible, such as using the new and shiny Metro. Once you are in the apartment, take a seat on the couch and talk to your love interest.

What to Do During Romantic Hangouts

While you can continue the conversation and snuggle up to your companion, there are other actions that can be taken. Players are able to stroke their partner’s hair, caress their cheeks, and give them a kiss.

Furthermore, a dance session can be initiated while in the apartment, where the companynions will bust out different moves randomly. With all that sweat worked up, it is also possible to take a shower with them, and have them stay the night and sleep next to you. Upon waking up, you can also give them a kiss to show your love. Leaving the apartment will then make it possible to reply their text message, ending the job effectively.

Image Source: CD Projekt Red

If that one special night wasn’t enough, continue playing the game and eventually, there will be another notification appearing on the phone, where you can invite them for another Romantic Hangout. It will take about two in-game days before they find the free time again, and you can check out the other possible interactions during the date.

This is everything you need to know about how to start Romantic Hangouts and what to do in Cyberpunk 2077. Be sure to check out our other Cyberpunk 2077 content down below, so that you can conquer Night City without a fuss.