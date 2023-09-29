Is Panam in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty? Answered

Panam is one of several major characters in Cyberpunk 2077. With the release of Phantom Liberty DLC, some players may wonder if we’ll get more content related to our fiery nomad. If you’re curious about the answer, this guide can explain this topic in detail.

Does Panam Appear in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty?

Unfortunately, Panam won’t get a major role in Phantom Liberty. However, that doesn’t mean you won’t interact with her at all.

After you save President Myers, you can call Panam and talk with her about your new gig. Since the mission is very sensitive, you can’t share many details with your friend, but you can still brag a bit. Panam will even tease you about becoming a secret agent in the future.

You can also contact Panam and ask for her help during the new Balls To The Walls side gig. To save Paco and Babs, the nomad will ask the Aldecados to smuggle the two men out of Night City.

Panam’s last major appearance will happen during the last mission, Things Done Changed. If you manage to obtain the new ending and have a romantic relationship with the nomad, V will try to call the woman. Sadly, she won’t answer your call because many years have passed since your sudden disappearance, and she has moved on.

Although it may sound disappointing, at least you now know that Panam appears for a bit in Phantom Liberty. Before leaving Twinfinite, I recommend checking out related articles below this post. You may also want to read our all Tarot Card locations in Dogtown guide.