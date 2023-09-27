All Main Missions & Quests in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Phantom Liberty is a rather sizable expansion that adds on to the foundation of Cyberpunk 2077, fleshing out its world and story even further. There are plenty of quests and side missions to do, and we’ve listed all of the main missions available in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty down below.
All Main Missions in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Before we go any further, it’s worth noting that the main quests you do in Phantom Liberty will differ, depending on the choices you make in the quest titled Firestarter. There are two story paths to follow in this expansion, and the quests you’ll take on in the first path are as listed below:
- Dog Eat Dog
- Hole in the Sky
- Spider and the Fly
- Lucretia My Reflection
- The Damned
- Get It Together
- You Know My Name
- Birds With Broken Wings
- I’ve Seen That Face Before
- Firestarter
- The Killing Moon
The second set of missions are as listed below:
- Dog Eat Dog
- Hole in the Sky
- Spider and the Fly
- Lucretia My Reflection
- The Damned
- Get It Together
- You Know My Name
- Birds With Broken Wings
- I’ve Seen That Face Before
- Firestarter
- Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos
- Somewhat Damaged
- Leave in Silence
All Side Quests and Gigs in Phantom Liberty
In addition to the main missions, Phantom Liberty also comes with a ton of new side quests you can take on for your companions, and gigs to check out on the side. Here’s a list of all the new side quests in Cyberpunk 2077:
- Tomorrow Never Knows
- No Easy Way Out
- Balls to the Wall
- Push It to the Limit
- Money for Nothing
- Dazed and Confused
- Shot By Both Sides
- Addicted to Chaos
- Corpo of the Month
- The Show Must Go On
- Voodoo Treasure
- Run this Town
And here are all of the new gigs in the expansion:
- Dogtown Saints
- Prototype in the Scraper
- Treating Symptoms
- Waiting for Dodger
- The Man Who Killed Jason Foreman
- Spy in the Jungle
- Talent Academy
- Go Your Own Way
- Heaviest of Hearts
- Roads to Redemption
So there you have it. Those are all of the main missions, side quests, and gigs in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.