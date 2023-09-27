All Main Missions & Quests in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Phantom Liberty is a rather sizable expansion that adds on to the foundation of Cyberpunk 2077, fleshing out its world and story even further. There are plenty of quests and side missions to do, and we’ve listed all of the main missions available in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty down below.

All Main Missions in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Before we go any further, it’s worth noting that the main quests you do in Phantom Liberty will differ, depending on the choices you make in the quest titled Firestarter. There are two story paths to follow in this expansion, and the quests you’ll take on in the first path are as listed below:

Dog Eat Dog Hole in the Sky Spider and the Fly Lucretia My Reflection The Damned Get It Together You Know My Name Birds With Broken Wings I’ve Seen That Face Before Firestarter The Killing Moon

The second set of missions are as listed below:

Dog Eat Dog Hole in the Sky Spider and the Fly Lucretia My Reflection The Damned Get It Together You Know My Name Birds With Broken Wings I’ve Seen That Face Before Firestarter Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos Somewhat Damaged Leave in Silence

All Side Quests and Gigs in Phantom Liberty

In addition to the main missions, Phantom Liberty also comes with a ton of new side quests you can take on for your companions, and gigs to check out on the side. Here’s a list of all the new side quests in Cyberpunk 2077:

Tomorrow Never Knows

No Easy Way Out

Balls to the Wall

Push It to the Limit

Money for Nothing

Dazed and Confused

Shot By Both Sides

Addicted to Chaos

Corpo of the Month

The Show Must Go On

Voodoo Treasure

Run this Town

And here are all of the new gigs in the expansion:

Dogtown Saints

Prototype in the Scraper

Treating Symptoms

Waiting for Dodger

The Man Who Killed Jason Foreman

Spy in the Jungle

Talent Academy

Go Your Own Way

Heaviest of Hearts

Roads to Redemption

So there you have it. Those are all of the main missions, side quests, and gigs in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.