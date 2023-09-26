Can You Romance Phantom Liberty Characters in Cyberpunk 2077? Answered

Phantom Liberty brings many new features to the base game, but you wouldn’t be the only one wondering whether or not you can romance its new characters. After all, you’re able to learn more about them the same way you did with Panam, Judy, Kerry, and River. Plus, you can even share a somewhat intimate moment with one in particular. With this in mind, we did some hands-on research and came up with a hard answer.

Are Phantom Liberty Characters Romanceable in Cyberpunk 2077? Answered

Unfortunately, the answer is no. You can’t romance any of the new characters introduced in Phantom Liberty, and this fact doesn’t change based on who you choose to ally yourself with.

Instead, the most you can become with any of the characters is friends or allies, and the choices you make while playing through the DLC can and will impact this. Making choices that are best for Songbird will result in a negative or lost allyship with Reed and Alex. Choosing to align yourself with Reed and Alex, meanwhile, can leave Songbird unwilling to help you or trust you.

Even then, there aren’t many explicit rewards you get for making these choices outside of their impact on the story. At most, you can view a scene where Alex and V dance together as they blow off steam before a pivotal mission, but that doesn’t result in even a kiss.

Will CD Projekt Red Make Alex, Reed, or Songbird Romanceable?

We should also state plainly that the chances of CD Projekt Red making these characters romanceable through an update are slim to nil.

In June of 2023, the developer made it clear in an interview with Gamesradar that the characters weren’t intended to be romanced. They also provided no hints that they planned to introduce this in the future, which makes it seem highly unlikely that they’d put time and resources into creating intricate romance storylines due to player demand.

Instead, they created small snippets with the existing romance options that players can unlock based on who they’ve chosen to pair up with.

How to Unlock New Romance Content With Judy, Panam, River, and Kerry in Phantom Liberty

As for how you unlock said new content with the existing romance options in Phantom Liberty, It’s actually quite easy.

While you explore Dogtown and the base game of Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll receive messages from your partner asking about various news stories making the rounds. They’re all tied to Gigs and Side Jobs you completed, and you can choose how much or how little you’d like to share about your role in them.

It’s not exactly groundbreaking stuff, but it does serve as a nice reminder that your relationships are still active even as you’re galivanting around Dogtown.

That's everything you need to know about whether or not you can romance Phantom Liberty characters in Cyberpunk 2077.