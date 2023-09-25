Should You Trust Songbird in Phantom Liberty? Explained

If Cyberpunk 2077 teaches you anything, it’s that almost everyone is using you to get something they want. Such is likely why Songbird’s offer at the start of Phantom Liberty feels too good to be true, and reeks of ulterior motives. But given how she acts around you as the DLC progresses, you’ve likely been left wondering: Should you trust Songbird in Phantom Liberty, or is she deceiving you? Fortunately, we have an answer for you.

However, providing it will require going into *Heavy Spoilers* for the main story. Consider this your last spoiler warning before you proceed.

Is Songbird Lying to You in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty? Answered

Image Credit: CD Projekt Red

Sadly, the answer is yes. Songbird is lying to you in Phantom Liberty, albeit only partially.

While she does have something that can fix V’s brain following the Relic’s influence, she’s also knocking on death’s door due to covert NUS operations that forced her to cross the Black Wall. Her mind and body are deteriorating just as quickly as yours, and she needs to use the same treatment that would save your life.

Sadly, there are only enough resources to save one person, and so she convinced you to help her reach the treatment facility with the intention of double-crossing you once she’s in the clear.

It’s an unfortunate turn of events, but not one the game tries too hard to hide. Various clues are scattered throughout the story pointing to this reveal, ranging from Reed’s knowledge of how she uses people to text logs detailing Songbird’s flagging health.

Should You Trust Reed in Phantom Liberty? Explained

Image Credit: CD Projekt Red

However, It’s important to note that this doesn’t mean she’s the bad guy in terms of Phantom Liberty’s story, or that you should immediately write off siding with her over Reed.

The actions she took were due to the fact that the NUS would never let her escape or seek treatment due to how she was damaged in the first place. If it became known that she went past the Black Wall for them, they would lose credibility the world over for putting all of humanity in danger of being eradicated by the AI hidden behind the failsafe.

Reed is well aware of this fact, and while he might initially claim he wants to get Songbird help, he only wants to detain her so she can be tried and executed to cover up the government’s crimes. This is teased through his veiled and brutal actions throughout the story, but is brought into the light should you press him about his intentions after siding with Songbird.

Should You Side With Songbird or Reed in Phantom Liberty?

As such, we’d recommend at least considering siding with Songbird over Reed. Aside from unlocking one of the game’s two different endings, it’s the slightly more compassionate choice and leads to some interesting dialogue between V and Songbird as well as V and Johnny Silverhand. Plus, it fits better with V’s fight for freedom and escaping the cruel chaos of Night City if you’re opting for one of the game’s happier endings.

The final choice is yours though, and you should side with whichever person you feel has violated your trust the least throughout the DLC’s plot.

And that’s everything you need to know about whether or not you should trust Songbird in Phantom Liberty. If you have other questions surrounding the expansion and its plot, we’ve got you covered with plenty of relevant guides and articles down below.