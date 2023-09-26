How to Unlock New Phantom Liberty Ending in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 was notorious for its bitter-sweet endings prior to Phantom Liberty’s launch, so the prospect of unlocking a new secret ending were enticing. You might be among those who are looking to gain access to this new finale, and luckily, you’ve come to the right place. We’re here to break down in detail how to unlock the new Phantom Liberty ending in Cyberpunk 2077 with this comprehensive guide.

Obviously, we’ll be going into *Heavy Spoilers* in order to detail this process. If you’d rather not have any aspects of the story ruined before you experience it for yourself first, turn back now.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Ending: All Necessary Choices and Unlock Requirements

Image Credit: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

There are three specific choices you’ll need to make to unlock the new Cyberpunk 2077 ending provided through Phantom Liberty. Two can be made during the DLC’s story, while the last needs to be made when you’re forced to decide who you want to contact for help with the final mission.

The first choice is to side with Songbird and betray Reed when you meet up with Kurt Hanson for the second time. This results in Reed losing his trust in you, but also puts you on track to go through the final mission alongside Songbird. You can then progress the final mission as you normally would until Songbird reveals that she lied to you about there being multiple units of the cure for your illnesses.

After she passes out, you must then contact Reed and agree to hand over Songbird in exchange for his specialists removing the Relic. You can then carry So Mi out to an evac chopper and hand her to Reed, after which he’ll reiterate that he’ll hold up his end of the deal.

The DLC will then conclude, and you’ll need to speak to Hanako Arasaka to trigger the base game’s final mission. When you’re tasked with choosing who you want to ask for help, call Reed and ask him to get you to the surgeons who can remove the Relic. This triggers the Phantom Liberty ending, and all you’ll need to do from there is follow the quest markers to their destinations.

Is the New Ending a Happy Ending? Explained

Unfortunately, you aren’t exactly rewarded with the happiest of endings by opting for this finale to the story of Cyberpunk 2077.

While V is cured and will live thanks to the removal of the Relic, they are also left unable to use anything but the most benign Cyberware for the rest of their lives. They’re also left comatose for two years, forcing them to adapt to the changes Night City has undergone while trying to track down their friends; who, due to their unexpected disappearance, are less than happy with them.

About the only silver-lining is that they run into Misty, who reassures them that they can bounce back and build a new life for themselves. V then fades into the crowd of regular Night City pedestrians, their life forever fated to be normal and forgettable.

It’s very much a monkey’s paw of a solution, and falls right in line with the less than ideal endings from the base game. We wouldn’t recommend vying for this conclusion to the story unless you’re dead-set on having your V survive by any means necessary.

And that’s everything you need to know about how to unlock the new Phantom Liberty ending in Cyberpunk 2077. Be sure to check out our other articles and guide down below if you have any other burning questions.