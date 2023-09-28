All Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Tarot Card Locations in Dogtown

Cyberpunk 2077’s standalone expansion Phantom Liberty contains four new tarot cards located throughout Dogtown. Finding all Phantom Liberty’s Tarot Card locations isn’t that difficult, only requiring the first couple intro quests of the campaign to complete.

So, what do you get finding all of the Tarot Cards in Dogtown? Well, the rewards for completing this quest are about as solid as the wind, players do get another special tarot reading from Misty when all’s said and done. I mean, what more can a friend of Jackie’s possibly want, right?

Phantom Liberty Tarot Card Location #1 – Stadium Parking (Pacifica)

The King of Cups tarot location is smack dab at the beginning of Phantom Liberty’s story. The tarot graffiti is on a wall right at the entrance to Dogtown’s stadium.

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

You’ll see a crowd of residents waiting in line to get inside the stadium.

To the right of the line, the holographically highlighted tarot graffiti is etched on a concrete wall. This is the easiest one to get, but if you do miss it at the start, you can just fast-travel to the Stadium Parking terminal and find it again.

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

Phantom Liberty Tarot Card Location #2 – Kress Street Apartment

This one’s a bit later on in the story of Phantom Liberty. The King of Wands Tarot is located in an apartment hallway right before the Dogtown freedom point in the expansion.

Image Credit: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

During the quest called “Lucretia My Reflection” after the brutal Chimera boss fight, escort the president to the apartment room. You’ll eventually reach a crossroads forking into two directions.

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

The right path takes you through smokey vents requiring some puzzle-solving, and security camera elimination. The left path is safer.

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

Taking the left path greets you with a forklift. Press the face button on the forklift to move you down into the water.

Once out of the water, keep going forward to the elevator.

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

The tarot card is directly against the right-hand wall once you step outside the elevator.

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

Phantom Liberty Tarot Location #3 – Longshore Stacks

The King of Swords tarot isn’t so hard to locate once you’ve hit the freedom point in Phantom Liberty.

To the south of Dogtown and V’s new hideout is a bar called The Moth. Head there, or fast travel to Longshore Stacks across from the bar if you’ve unlocked it.

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

To the right side of The Moth will have some goons hanging out, just ignore them and hug the path on the right of The Moth. The tarot icon should be visible on the minimap as you approach The Moth. The King of Swords will greet you with open…swords.

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

Phantom Liberty Tarot Location #4 – Luxor High Wellness Spa Basketball Court

The King of Wands tarot location is a bit trickier since it’s not really super close to any fast-travel points. First, you must head north along the wide road past the gates.

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

The tarot icon should pop up as you continue northwards. Take a right turn and head the large coin building.

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

Head up the dirt hill onto the basketball court. The final tarot location is on a wall to the right.

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

Congratulations! You found all Phantom Libety Tarot Card locations and have unlocked Misty’s final tarot reading. For more guides and Phantom Liberty content, take a look at our exclusive coverage, including Twitch drop content and more!