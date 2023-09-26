How to Get All Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Twitch Drops

With the release of the Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, players have a limited time to get some exclusive items by watching specific Twitch streams. Here’s a breakdown of all the Twitch drops you can get for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

All Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Twitch Drops

There are a total of five different items you can get for Phantom Liberty via the Twitch drops system, though there are two of them that come with extra stipulations. We’ll go over the easy ones first.

Image Source: CD Projekt Red

Here are the three items you can get just by watching streamers with drops enabled on their stream:

NUS Infiltrator Pants: Sept. 25, 1 p.m. CEST – Oct. 2, 11:59 p.m. CEST

Sept. 25, 1 p.m. CEST – Oct. 2, 11:59 p.m. CEST NUS Infiltrator Boots: Oct. 3, 12 a.m. CEST – Oct. 12, 11:59 p.m. CEST

Oct. 3, 12 a.m. CEST – Oct. 12, 11:59 p.m. CEST NUS Infiltrator Jacket: Oct. 13, 12 a.m. CEST – Oct. 21, 11:59 p.m. CEST

For the three items listed above, you simply need to watch one hour of Cyberpunk 2077 content on any of the supported streams.

There is one more piece of NUS equipment you can get via Twitch drops, but this has a special stipulation, as listed below:

NUS Infiltrator Headgear: Sept. 25, 1 p.m. CEST – Oct. 21, 11:59 p.m. CEST

The NUS Infiltrator Headgear can only be obtained by watching one hour of Cyberpunk 2077 content from an eligible channel with Custom Drops enabled. Make sure to look out for the Custom Drops tag, and not just the regular Drops tag. The following channels will have Custom Drops enabled:

alanzoka

AVAmind

CohhCarnage

CyborgAngel

ELoTRiX

HasanAbi

JesseCox

k4sen

LIRIK

OLDboiUA

POW3R

Rubius

SadDummy

shroud

TheSphereHunter

UrQueeen

How to Get the Yasha Sniper Rifle

Image Source: CD Projekt Red

Finally, there’s one more Twitch drop you can get for Phantom Liberty. The Yasha sniper rifle will be available from Sept. 29, 1 p.m. CEST to Oct. 21, 11:59 p.m. CEST. However, to get it, you must gift an eligible streamer two Twitch subscriptions of any tier, which would come up to around $10 USD at a minimum. Here’s a list of participating creators.

And those are all of the Phantom Liberty Twitch drops and how to get them. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.