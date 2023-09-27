Should You Take the Left or Right Path in the Subway Tunnel in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty? Answered

After defeating the Chimera, you’ll find yourself in a subway tunnel with two branching paths in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. You now have to decide whether to take the left or the right path to reach your destination.

Which Way to Go in the Subway Tunnel in Phantom Liberty

Although Myers may make the event sound like an important decision, the two paths will eventually take you to the safe hideout Songbird has prepared. The only difference is their difficulties.

If you prefer the quicker and safer route, I suggest you take the left path. Although the road may seem to lead to a dead end, you can interact with the forklift on your right side to open a small tunnel. After you climb out using a ladder, you’ll find yourself in a hallway that leads to the elevator.

Image Credit: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

On the other hand, the right path is a bit more challenging because of the two security cameras. You must be careful not to get recorded, or a group of enemies will chase you after you meet with Solomon Reed. However, if you get spotted, you can delete the recordings by accessing the computer in the control room after the broken pipe.

Personally, I recommend the left path so you can avoid the unnecessary puzzles and security cameras. You may get more loot by taking the right path, but none of them are particularly noteworthy, and you can easily get them in the future.

