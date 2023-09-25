How to Start Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion offers a new adventure for V as they explore the Dogtown neighborhood in Night City. CD Projekt Red gives players several ways to start the DLC, and this guide will explain this topic in detail.

Starting Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

You can access Phantom Liberty by playing through the main story and completing the Transmission quest. This is the 18th mission, where you’ll visit Pacifica and meet with the Voodoo Boys. It will probably take you around 20 hours to reach this quest, and once you finish the mission, you’ll receive a call from Songbird.

If you have already played the game, you can use your old save file to jump into the expansion immediately. This is the best method if you’re not interested in replaying the base game and just want to see the new stuff.

On the other hand, it will make more sense narratively if you create a new character and start from the beginning. This is also the best route if you haven’t picked up Cyberpunk 2077 for a long time and have forgotten some parts of the story.

Lastly, CDPR also lets you skip straight to Phantom Liberty DLC. After you start a new playthrough and customize your character, you’ll get a pop-up screen that offers you a chance to jump ahead. Be warned that your character will start at level 15, and your Perk and Attribute points will be automatically allocated.

