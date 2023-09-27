How to Beat the Chimera in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

While helping the President escape in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, you’ll get chased by a massive robot that has gone berserk. The Chimera is a powerful boss with a ton of health points, which may cause players to fail to beat the robot on their first attempt.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Chimera Boss Fight Guide

The Chimera is a beast of a robot with a lot of powerful attacks. Besides shooting bullets, the boss can also perform four other moves: missile volleys, laser attacks, stomp attacks, and toxic gas clouds.

Generally, you want to keep a fair distance from the Chimera to avoid its close-range attacks. I recommend staying on the second floor and moving constantly. Ensure there’s always a pillar or a wall nearby to use as a cover.

Although the Chimera is protected with high-end shields, the robot still contains some weak spots. If you’ve unlocked the Vulnerability Tactics ability from the Relic skill tree, these vulnerable points will be highlighted with orange color. You can use rifles to hit these weak spots from a safe distance accurately.

Image Credit: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

If you’re a netrunner, you can attack the boss using quick hacks, such as Short Circuit and Synapse Burnout. You can also discover two mounted turrets on the second floor of the boss arena. If you have invested 10 points on Body or Technical attributes, you can use this Heavy Machine gun to deal great damage to the Chimera.

Once the robot’s health drops to 70 percent, the Chimera will be stunned momentarily, and a group of drones will appear to cover it. You need to shoot the two Repair Drones first, and the game will mark them with exclamation points.

Unfortunately, the Chimera will get back on its feet, and the battle will continue. Luckily, the boss doesn’t get new moves, and you can attack the robot using the same strategy.

Once the Chimera is on its last legs, Myers will order you to get on the robot and shove a grenade into the loose hatch. At the end of the battle, you’ll get the Active Chimera Core and unlock the Arachnophobia Trophy.

After you defeat the Chimera, you will eventually stumble on a safe hideout in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. After a long rest, Myers will order you to find Reed and offer you a chance to take the oath.