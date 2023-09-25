Should You Take the Oath in Phantom Liberty? Explained

Phantom Liberty is filled to the brim with choices to make, but it’s rarely clear what the long-term consequences of each one will be. A perfect example is deciding whether or not to take the oath when the NUS president officially makes you a secret service operative, and if you want to know whether or not you should take the oath in Phantom Liberty, we’ve got you covered.

Bear in mind, however, that we will have to get into very light spoilers for the second half of this guide. Consider this your one and only warning before proceeding.

Phantom Liberty Oath Consequences, Explained

While Johnny might make it seem like the end of the world in the moment, there aren’t any major consequences to taking the oath in Phantom Liberty.

Instead, it provides you with special flavor text whenever you interact with Reed or Alex. They’ll comment on how you’re an actual agent just like them, and generally see you with a little less hesitance whenever you try to ask them questions about a mission or their histories.

Likewise, there aren’t any consequences if you choose not to take the oath. President Meyers won’t be as happy with you and you might miss out on the above flavor text, but the DLC itself won’t be drastically changed by rejecting the offer.

As such, they’re more akin to the Lifepath you choose at the start of Cyberpunk 2077 without the specific dialogue choices. It’s meant more to color your own particular V’s personality, and to dress up the experience ever so slightly based on your choice.

Does the Oath Impact What Ending You Get?

This also means that taking the oath in Phantom Liberty doesn’t affect what ending you’ll receive.

Instead, the choices you make regarding specific characters’ fates impacts this element of the game. You’ll know when you reach these points, as the game gives you clear warnings that you’re approaching points of no return in terms of certain characters and allegiances. At most, president Meyers makes a brief mention of you taking the oath during the final mission of the DLC so long as you sided with her and Reed, but it doesn’t impact whether or not you get the actual ending.

It’s a bit of a bummer given this choice was made to seem more important in the trailers for the expansion, but it also means you won’t be punished if you made a decision you later come to regret.

And that wraps up our guide on whether or not you should take the oath in Phantom Liberty. For more tips and tricks tied to the game and its choices, check out our other guides and articles down below.