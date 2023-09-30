Night City is known for its endless crime and wild nightlife, which is why owning a preem vehicle is so important. Want the security and peace of mind that comes with an armored car that can outrun the Tiger Claws or even Militech? Or, do you just want to show up to the party in the coolest ride this side of North Oak? We’re here to make Night City easier, cooler, and much more fun for you with this list of top 10 vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077.

Herrera Outlaw “Weiler”

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

The original Herrera Outlaw GTS was an absolute dream of a supercar, but the “Weiler” takes that dream and sprinkles a pack of guns onto it. Simply put, the Herrera Outlaw Weiler is the cream of the crop in every single category you can think of. This thing’s got looks to kill, both inside and out.

The top speed for this baby is a hearty 182 MPH. The Herrera Outlaw accelerates exceptionally quickly despite its hefty weight thanks to its powerful 755 horsepower engine and all-wheel-drive system. But a fast car without proper handling is a car wrapped around a pole. Thankfully, the Herrera Outlaw handles miraculously well. If you’re a new player struggling with the sensitive car controls, get yourself a Herrera Outlaw—it’s incredibly smooth around corners and very intuitive.

Oh, and this version of the Outlaw has a pair of guns mounted to it, too! Now you can outrun enemies and shoot them down from afar with this puppy, AND look good doing it! The sticker price of $92k for the GTS variant is steep but worth every single eddie. But to obtain this special combat-capable Herrera, you need to do a quest chain only featured in Phantom Liberty.

Rayfield Caliburn

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

The Rayfield Caliburn is the most powerful vehicle in all of Cyberpunk 2077. It boasts a mindblowing 1660 HP and can take tight corners with ease. Thought performance was all this beast had going for it? Well, it also has some of the most impressive styling in the game, period.

Once you step into a Caliburn, you won’t want to come out, except maybe to look at its exterior styling again. It has my favorite car interior in all of Cyberpunk 2077. The car sounds great, too. CD Projekt Red recorded sound samples from the Lexus LFA hypercar, one of the best-sounding cars in real life.

Great sounds, great sights, great performance, what doesn’t this car have? Perhaps the only thing holding the Caliburn back from the first-place slot is its lack of weaponry. Make no mistake, this thing’s armored well, and its all-wheel-drive can manage different terrains, but without mounted weapons, it’s hard to say this is an objectively superior vehicle to the Herrera Outlaw Weiler.

Shion Samum

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

A Phantom Liberty exclusive vehicle, this militarized version of the offroad Mizutani Shion is far, far fiercer than it appears. This car is a tank with rally car performance and handling on top. Sure, the Shion Samum isn’t as armored as the Hellhound, but it has the same exact weaponry installed. With two mounted guns and an absolutely hilarious missile launcher on top, this car is a joy to own.

Launching a dozen missiles while still being able to corner and reach blistering speeds is what makes the Shion Samum a much better option than the tanky Hellhound. I love the rally versions of the Shion because the rear-wheel drive spinning isn’t prevalent like it is with the sports car version of the Shion. Handling is wonderful, and the ground clearance with the giant springs makes this the go-to all-terrain monster.

Quartz Bandit

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

Another sleeper car, the Quartz Bandit is without question, the best-handling car in the game. With a rear-mounted engine, giant turbos, and a large roll cage brace, this off-road rocket tears any terrain thrown its way with stunning precision. The acceleration and sound are also impressive. When first sitting down, it’s immediately apparent what this car is made for, winning races and having fun on any terrain imaginable.

The Bandit stands out as being the handling champ for not only asphalt roads but dirt as well. It’s amazing how responsive the car is without snapping out of control; it’s compliant yet brutal in the best way. What a balanced car! If the four cars above didn’t exist, this would sneak away with the win as the best vehicle in Cyberpunk 2077.

Turbo-R V-Tech

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

This special V-Tech takes the original Turbo-R and improves it in every way. Most notably, the handling is far improved, opting for a rear-engine layout to reduce the snap oversteer the original Turbo-R was so susceptible to. The iconic laser taillights and low-profile sports car style definitively represented Cyberpunk’s visual design philosophy.

The sound is also magnificent and probably my favorite exhaust to listen to from the interior perspective. Sound dampening usually dulls what you hear when driving in cockpit view, but not this car; you hear the engine loud and clear, and it’s brutal. But here’s what’s really special about this sports legend. The V-Tech is personalized just for V, with a dash-mounted bulldog and an amazing homage to everyone’s favorite Witcher 3 horse.

C’mon, Roach!

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

This car isn’t one for cheap gimmicks, though—it’s the real deal. Sporting a tremendous 740 horsepower engine, the speed this V-Tech can reach is impressive for a car so small. It’s a screamer, a speeder, and quite the looker, too. If you’re looking for an exciting sports car experience, the Type-R V-Tech is the creme-de-le-creme.

Jackie’s Arch

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

The sole motorcycle entry on this list had to go to V’s best bro, Jackie, and his Nezare Arch. This speed demon not only represents the loss of a best friend but also has tremendous speed and a rippin’ and roarin’ exhaust. Jackie didn’t just leave his Arch Nezare stock; he installed additions that really do improve the original. I can’t get over the attractive red styling or the sound of the revs.

Jackie’s prized possession isn’t just on this list for sentimentality reasons; it really is among the best motorcycles in the game. You can frequently reach 0-60 in under 4 seconds and reach top speeds of 140 pretty quickly, which is good for such a small engined machine. We all still miss Jackie, but at least we have this fantastic motorcycle to remember him by.

Type-66 “Hoon”

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

Another new car, but this time from Cyberpunk’s Update 2.0. This off-road variant of the Type-66 is a tribute to legendary rally car racer Ken Block. You can see that it features his number and even has a similar shape and styling to the Mustang Hoonicorn.

This specialized beast is the only Type-66 to feature mounted guns and armor, so if you liked the original, this will set you over the “hoon.” The nice thing about most of the Type-66 line is the handling isn’t too finicky, while still having power that you can really feel.

This offroad version retains good handling and translates that to dirt with resounding success. Made for streets, dirt, combat, and cool factor, this is a worthy tribute to the late Ken Block. And it can be yours for free, you just have to find it.

Sport R-7 Vigilante

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

The Sport R-7 Vigilante looks like a classic Roadrunner, as if it was taken straight from the 70s and had its insides rearranged the Night City way. Speaking of inside, you’ll get a cozy blast from the past with roll-up windows, classic leather-bound back seats, and … a 90s stereo system. Well, it’s a really cool interior, regardless.

Boasting a menacing 723 horsepower and a blistering top speed of 171 MPH, the Sport R-7 is one of the fastest vehicles in the game. Though, what’s most surprising is its superb handling. Despite being a rear-wheel drive muscle car, I’m absolutely stunned at how well this car handles. The suspension is race-tuned, allowing sharp turns without the slightest bit of snap oversteer. The exhaust sound is also inspired by classic muscle cars, with a ripping open-hood V8. You just can’t go wrong with this Sport R-7 Vigilante.

Porsche 911 (930) Turbo

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

Porsche is the only real-life manufacturer to be featured in Cyberpunk 2077, and it just so happens to be Johnny’s beloved whip to boot. The quest to obtain Silverhand’s Porsche is fun and gives us some neat insight into Johnny and his automotive tastes. And I gotta say, he really does have good taste.

The effort to be authentic to the source material is well done here. Any Porsche enthusiast will immediately recognize that water-cooled exhaust whine from the original 911 Turbo. Likewise, this is easily identifiable as a classic 911 with a true-to-life exterior and interior.

The speed feels great, and the two front headlights give good line of sight in first-person view. They did a great job recreating this Porsche 911 Turbo, and I never tire of cruising down the road with that water-cooled flat 6 behind me. As someone in a movie once said, “Porsche. There is no substitute.”

Delamain No. 21

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

Last but not least on this list is the reliable yet quirky Delamain. This car is an individualized character all unto itself. In fact, you’ll never feel alone driving the Delamain because it’s an AI that loves to talk (and complain). The Delamain quests are some of the most fascinating in Cyberpunk 2077. Chasing down all the rogue Delamain AIs and witnessing each of their unique personalities was a genuine highlight.

After completing the quests, you can now chill out with Night City’s favorite taxi AI anytime you want with this Delamain No. 21. But personal significance alone doesn’t earn it this spot on the list; it’s also a well-furnished ride with monitors, security systems, and some of the most luxurious leather this side of North Oak.

Oh, and the sound coming out of that V8 is delicious. Speed isn’t exactly what this car is about, but the handling punches far above its class. Just…don’t drive Delamain through water, you might upset its mental state!

There’s our list of the top 10 vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077. This list was curated after many driving sessions comparing the vehicles in different terrains and circumstances. There are many vehicles worth gushing about in Cyberpunk 2077, but these are the ones that did many things well simultaneously and feature something that stands out from the rest. What are your favorite vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077? Tell us your thoughts below, and be sure to give these preem wheels a spin; you won’t regret it!