Cyberpunk 2077

How to Get Ken Block Tribute Car in Cyberpunk 2077

New free car honors a legend.

Avatar photo
side door ken block car
Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.0 update has introduced a really cool new easter egg to the base game in the form of a new vehicle up for grabs. As a tribute to the recently deceased legendary rally car driver Ken Block, CD Projekt Red has added a formidable rally version of the Quadra Type-66.

Not only does this new ride feature powerful armor and mounted weapons, but it’s also a part of Johnny Silverhand’s personal collection, and he wants it back. You’ll want it too; the thing’s a veritable tank shredding everything in its path. Let’s break down how to get behind the wheel of the Ken Block tribute car in Cyberpunk 2077.

Where to Find the Ken Block Tribute Car in Cyberpunk 2077

The beast of a machine is waiting for you in the Watson district. You won’t get any quest notifications for this as it’s an ambient quest only triggered by proximity.

1. Since Ken Block’s car is located in Northeast Watson, fast travel to Offshore St.

teleporting to watson cyberpunk 2077
Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

2. Head to the far northeast warehouse complex on the Watson map. Drivable roads are limited in Watson’s Northside district, so bring a dirt vehicle and do some off-roading to get there. You can also opt to place a waypoint in front of the warehouse, doing so will give you a GPS driving route across the perimeter of Northside. Here’s the exact pin location of the Ken Block car.

ken block car location
Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

3. You’ll see two very large open-air warehouses. The car is in the middle of the south warehouse. There’s hardly any Maelstrom activity in the vicinity, so retrieving the vehicle isn’t going to be much of an issue.

warehouse with ken block car
Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite
looking for ken block car inside warehouse
Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

4. Walk up to the car and Johnny Silverhand will appear before you telling you to find a way in. He’s particularly excited about this barn find because it was apparently an old part of his collection. The quest will finally initiate, telling you to “search the warehouse”.

johnny telling v to unlock car
Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

5. This is the part that I had a little trouble with. Hacking the car to get in won’t complete the quest or give you the car, you must search for the quest item to progress. Scanning the immediate vicinity will highlight any interactable objects, so do that. Look in the junk pile behind the car and you’ll find a box with a red indicator above it.

scan for keys to ken block car
Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

The box under all the trash does indeed house the keys to the Quadra Type-66 “Hoon”.

key location for ken block quest
Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

6. Obtaining the keys will open up the car’s scissor doors and unlock the vehicle for you to own. The number 43 on the doors is an ode to Ken Block’s racing number as part of Hoonigan.

opening scissor doors to ken block car
Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

7. Get inside and you will complete the quest as a new owner of the Quadra Type-66 “Hoon”, Ken Block’s tribute car in Cyberpunk 2077. Congratulations!

inside ken block car 1st person perspective
Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

Enjoy its mounted guns and top speed of 163 MPH. This car is a great all-terrain car with fun driftability and intense speed. Attention to detail is also quite superb regarding the car’s exposed springs bouncing depending on suspension travel.

ken block car shooting and driving on dirt
Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

So, that’s how to get the Ken Block Tribute car in Cyberpunk 2077. For more coverage on Cyberpunk 2077 and its expansion Phantom Liberty, bookmark Twinfinite for the latest guides and reviews.

Related Posts

About the author

Avatar photo

Matthew Carmosino

Matthew Carmosino is a freelance writer for Twinfinite. He started gaming in the mid-90s where his love for SquareSoft RPGs like Chrono Trigger changed him forever. Matthew has been working in the game industry for two years covering everything from story-rich RPGs to puzzle-platformers. Listening to piano music on a rainy day is his idea of a really good time, which probably explains his unnatural tolerance for level-grinding.

More Stories by Matthew Carmosino

Comments