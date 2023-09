All Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Update Patch Notes

Enemy scaling and perk refunds were just some of many surprises.

Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.0 patch has finally arrived and it’s gigantic. Patch 2.0 is a free overhaul of the core systems of the original game that introduces many new features such as vehicle combat and a new perk tree system. As expected, there are also countless quality-of-life enhancements, so let’s dig into the full breakdown!

Note: CD Projekt Red has stated that they cannot confirm the game will work properly with pre-2.0 mods installed, so be aware of potential instability.

CDPR didn’t actually publish a complete list of every single change in their patch notes, saying “The full list of changes would be way too long to publish, but we’ve listed the most notable ones below.” Here’s a roundup of the major updates for Cyberpunk 2077’s patch 2.0. Our observations are noted in italics.

COMBAT New Police System The NCPD will chase you when you commit a crime, whether on foot or in a vehicle.

The types of units in pursuit and their behavior will depend on your NCPD Wanted Level. These chases can include various NCPD vehicles, roadblocks and MaxTac swooping in with AVs.

The NCPD will now be present in the world, actively patrolling the streets of Night City. Officers working at crime scenes will now also engage in pursuits.

You can now hear NCPD radio chatter through the radio.

It’s now possible to quickhack NCPD officers. Vehicle Combat Added the option to engage in combat while driving a vehicle from either first-person or third-person perspective. While driving, you can use pistols, submachine guns and health items. Some vehicles come equipped with mounted weapons. Melee combat is possible on motorcycles.

Vehicle tires can now be shot or slashed.

Introduced new Perks that unlock a variety of vehicle-related abilities such as quickhacking vehicles, increasing collision damage, boosting vehicle weaponry, allowing the use of Sandevistan and Kerenzikov cyberware, and the ability to exit moving vehicles quickly and stylishly.

Vehicles vary in durability. Vehicles equipped with CrystalDome technology receive additional protection.

You can now encounter AI-driven and randomized chases between different factions in a given district. Combat AI Enhancements We made numerous improvements to enemy AI, including: Various enhancements to enemy netrunner AI.

Improved NPC reactions to grenades and their use of grenades.

Improved NPC reaction time when flanked.

Faster detection by enemies when you’re walking or sprinting.

Enemies equipped with Sandevistan cyberware will now activate it to counter a player who uses their own.

Enemies that don’t hear a silenced weapon but do notice the bullet impact will now properly investigate the source of the gunshot.

Made improvements for scenarios where a group of NPCs can join another group in combat against you. Netrunning Changes Added Perks to expand netrunning capabilities. For example, a new Overclock mode allows you to upload quickhacks by consuming Health if you have insufficient RAM. You can also acquire the ability to queue multiple quickhacks on a single enemy.

Rebalanced RAM costs.

Rebalanced damage and upload time. Changed the effects of some quickhacks.

Removed the option to use Breach Protocol on enemies. Other Health Items and grenades now have a limited number of charges that recharge over time after being used.

Stamina is no longer drained outside of combat for actions like sprinting, sliding and jumping. Stamina is drained when firing ranged weapons or attacking with melee weapons. Stamina cost varies by weapon.

Improved the Aim Assist feature.

Rebalanced the base game’s main boss fights.

Introduced Armor Penetration for the base game’s main bosses.

Removed the one-hit kill protection from civilians.

To summarize the combat updates: there’s an all-new police system, vehicle combat and chases, new netrunner perks, and various tweaks to AI and combat balance.

PERKS & SKILLS A complete Perk tree overhaul. These trees now contain fewer perks, but impact gameplay in a more meaningful way. Progressing in a given Perk tree will allow you to unlock special abilities such as Overclock mode for netrunners, Bolt shots for Tech weapons, the Adrenaline Rush ability for Body-focused character builds, and so on. Because we introduced extensive changes to the Perk system, your spent Perk points on existing playthroughs have been refunded. You can also choose to reset your Attributes once. Feel free to redistribute these Perk and Attribute points to suit your preferred playstyle before you continue playing.

We merged the previous Skills into five new ones – Headhunter, Netrunner, Shinobi, Solo, Engineer. These are not restricted by their corresponding Attribute’s level. On existing playthroughs, your progression on old skills has been transferred to their new counterparts. Skills unlock new passive buffs every 5 levels, and can be leveled up to a max of 60.

Removed the option to reset all Perks at once. Instead, it is now possible to refund each Perk individually for free.

Introduced new kinds of progression shards: Attribute Shards, Carrying Capacity Shards and Cyberware Capacity Shards.

Oh, this is important. All previous perks in a playthrough have been refunded due to the perk tree overhaul, “Because we introduced extensive changes to the Perk system, your spent Perk points on existing playthroughs have been refunded.” It caught me by surprise to learn there are also fewer total perks now.

CYBERWARE Armor is now provided primarily by cyberware. As a result, clothing’s purpose is mostly cosmetic. Clothing items no longer have mod slots, and only some items provide bonuses.

The number of cyberware implants your body can handle is now determined by your Cyberware Capacity.

Cyberware implants are now Attuned to specific Attributes – the higher the Attribute, the stronger the stat bonus.

You can now upgrade cyberware on the ripperdoc screen.

Some Cyberware slots can be unlocked by acquiring specific Perks.

Added multiple new kinds of Cyberware.

Visiting ripperdocs is now more immersive. When getting cyberware installed, you sit on an operating chair and experience different animations depending on the type of implant.

Added a side quest introducing the new cyberware system for players who load an older save on the 2.0 update.

Lots of changes to build functionality regarding cyberware. I like that they added extra immersion when visiting ripperdocs. A new quest introducing cyberware is also good.

WEAPONS Changed the unique effects of some Iconic weapons to better reflect their distinctive features.

The “first equip” animation can now be triggered at any time. – PC: Hold B or double tap Alt while the weapon is holstered. – PlayStation: double tap △ while the weapon is holstered. – Xbox: double tap Ⓨ while the weapon is holstered. Added smoke grenades.

Added new melee weapon Finishers.

You can now find a Thermal Katana in the game.

Added new weapon mods and reworked some existing ones. Once installed in a weapon, mods are irreplaceable.

All obsolete weapon mods will be removed from the game. In their place you will find new, random weapon mods in your backpack. The quality of any mods added this way depends on your level.

Removed the silencer slot from Revolvers.

Removed the scope slot from Light Machine Guns.

Implemented a new way to craft weapon mods. To craft a mod, you must first have 2 mods of lower quality.

Expanded the stash wall in V’s apartment to display all of the Iconic weapons from the base game.

We finally have smoke grenades, sweet! Also cool to see new weapon finishers.

VEHICLES Traffic NPC vehicles can now switch lanes to avoid obstacles.

Pedestrians will now try to avoid running into moving vehicles.

NPC drivers are now better at avoiding you when you are on foot.

Improved braking, acceleration and suspension of cars in traffic.

Some NPCs now might react aggressively when you hijack their vehicle.

Various improvements to traffic density depending on time of day and night, resulting in more realistic traffic behavior.

Driving with a quest-related NPC in your vehicle no longer disables traffic in the occupied lane, resulting in the feeling of a busier city. Other Fixers will no longer text you about vehicles up for sale. You now purchase vehicles via the AUTOFIXER netpage on V’s computer or by using terminals located in gas stations and repair shops throughout Night City. To find these, enable the new Autofixer filter on the world map. Vehicles are sorted by manufacturer. The vehicles equipped with built-in weaponry have photos marked with a special icon. As you earn more Street Cred, you will unlock more vehicles for purchase.

Added new user settings to help configure vehicle camera and controls. You can now also choose between three different third-person camera distances when driving a vehicle.

Added a new “Driving” category and Driving Manual to the Database. We implemented various changes and tweaks to vehicle performance and handling: New speed-sensitive steering applies to most vehicles. The max turn speed and radius adapts to different vehicle speeds better than before.

All engines have torque curves now, which reflect the engine’s character and any power modifiers (e.g., supercharger, turbo, hybrid, etc.). Some adjustments and balancing have been made to vehicle acceleration and top speeds.

Conducted a full pass on adjustments to braking force. For slower vehicles it has been dramatically increased, and all stopping distances were measured and adjusted as necessary.

All vehicles react better to rough terrain and impacts with curbs, meridians, etc. Vehicles feel “heavier” now, as we have improved how we apply gravity as the suspension moves.

Many vehicles were fully retuned or their tuning was heavily revised.

Multiple other small improvements.

Vehicles now have torque curves and feel heavier, YES!

BALANCE & ECONOMY NPCs All NPCs now scale to your level. Enemy difficulty is no longer dependent on what area of Night City you’re in.

Enemies will have different tiers depending on the faction they belong to.

Some NPC archetypes will feature Low, Medium or High armor.

All resistances for regular NPCs have been removed.

Rebalanced game difficulty to increase the challenge at higher difficulties. Weapons Weapons now scale damage based on their Tier.

The damage for Smart weapons has been lowered, but they now benefit from dedicated Perks. Loot Loot now scales to your level.

Removed excessive findable loot in the game, such as loot that distracts from scenes and quest locations.

NPCs no longer drop clothing. Crafting & Upgrading Crafting and upgrading now require only one type of component instead of multiple types.

Replaced old rarity levels (Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary) with Tiers (from Tier 1 to 5++).

Apart from cyberware, now only Iconic weapons can be upgraded. They gain a higher Tier with each upgrade. Vendors You can now access the Wardrobe feature through clothing vendors.

Vendor stocks scale with your level, expanding as you reach a new Tier.

Updated vendor stocks so that each has a more distinctive theme and specialization.

Vendors no longer sell quickhack and crafting components.

Adjusted the prices of weapons, cyberware, apartments, clothing and more.

Oh, this is BIG. Enemies scale to your level, weapons scale to type, and loot scales to your level. Oh, boy, we’ll see if this is a good scale balance or bad.

And the rest of the updates are quality-of-life stuff…and a new arcade game!

AUDIO New Radio Stations 89.7 Growl FM features songs created by our community. The DJ, Ash, is voiced by Sasha Grey.

Impulse 99.9 features a completely new set of songs remixed by Idris Elba.

107.5 Dark Star is a new station for electronic music. UI The Quest Journal now has a new, cleaner look. Jobs are located in separate tabs, depending on type. The distance to each quest marker is now displayed in the Journal.

Added the option to untrack a quest in the Journal.

Overhauled the phone UI to be more intuitive.

Revamped Perk and Cyberware menus.

Simplified item tooltips. The most important stats are now represented by bars to make comparison easier.

The minimap will now zoom out dynamically depending on your speed.

Updated the minimap to better serve the situation around you. Vision cones will not be visible unless a given NPC reacts to your actions or engages in combat.

Improved D-pad navigation in menus.

You can now change the HUD safe zone. This option is available in Settings → Interface.

Multiple UI fixes for widescreens.

You can now preview clothing and weapons not only at vendors, but also in your inventory.

The indicators that show the status of active cyberware are now displayed on your HUD. QUEST FIXES Beat on the Brat: The Glen – Fixed an issue where it wasn’t possible to draw fists when the fight started.

Blistering Love – Fixed an issue where the parked car despawned after talking to Rogue in front of the Afterlife.

Cyberpsycho Sighting: Bloody Ritual – Fixed an issue where Zaria’s body could get stuck underground after defeating her.

Forward to Death – The forces defending the gate of the construction site now properly attack V.

Gig: Serious Side Effects – Fixed an issue where it wasn’t possible to deposit the beta acid at the Drop Point.

I Fought The Law – Fixed an issue where it was possible to get stuck in the Red Queen’s Race after completing the quest.

Queen of the Highway – Fixed an issue where it wasn’t possible to complete the “Talk to Panam.” objective on older saves.

Spellbound – It’s now possible to steal the data from R3n0’s computer if you don’t have a cyberdeck.

We Gotta Live Together – Fixed an issue where an invisible wall made it impossible to return to the camp on the Basilisk. STABILITY AND PERFORMANCE Multiple fixes and improvements related to stability and optimization. MISCELLANEOUS Added Trauma Drama, an arcade mini game that offers a chance to win special rewards.

Added more secrets to be discovered in Night City.

Added some small scenes to the game, including some conversations with Johnny Silverhand when visiting V’s apartment in Megabuilding H10.

You can now change tattoos at ripperdocs.

You can now choose between three Control Schemes for controllers: Classic, Dynamic and Alternative.

Apartments will now give smaller buffs.

Updated the Characters tab in the Database to include more side characters.

Added new niches to the Columbarium.

Added Ukrainian text localization.

CD Projekt Red may publish a complete Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 patch notes list at some point in the future, so we’ll let you know as soon as we hear anything. For all Cyberpunk 2077 news, including the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, check out Twinfinite’s extensive coverage.