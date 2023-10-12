Should You Take Deep Dive in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty? Answered

Once you’re free to explore Dogtown after the “Spider and Fly” quest, you’ll come across the Golden Pacific fast-travel terminal. Venture close to the entrance of the imposing Black Saphire tower in Dogtown and you’ll come across some out-of-place Barghest soldiers crying for your help. Paco and Babs both need V’s help with something urgent, but should you give them the time of day? Should you take Deep Dive and help these dimwits out? We’re here to answer that question and go over the implications for and against helping out Paco and Babs.

These two desperate soldiers trigger the “Balls to the Wall” quest. But before going further into the sketchy request, we all asked ourselves the same question? What in the world is Deep Dive anyway, and should I risk my life for these two?

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Deep Dive Explained

First off, Deep Dive is a drug new to the Phantom Liberty expansion that causes vivid hallucinations. There’s actually little to no in-game reference to this Deep Dive drug other than this Balls to the Wall quest. As investigative Reddit user Shinjokuro has thoroughly outlined, Phant is by far the more documented drug in Dogtown compared to the more obscure Deep Dive drug.

But don’t worry, Deep Dive actually doesn’t harm V in any way whatsoever. And yes, you must humor Paco and Babs by taking Deep Dive to advance this quest and reap its rewards. Not taking the Deep Dive drug will result in leaving the quest stagnant there on the menu, with Paco and Babs waiting forever in their tent. There’s no downside to taking Deep Dive.

Rewards for Taking Deep Dive

You will be rewarded with something regardless of what choices you make later on after taking Deep Dive. But if you want the iconic Carmen rifle, you must save Paco and Babs. Do not choose the “frame Yuri” option after the Deep Dive sessions. Calling in some favors to smuggle Paco and Babs out of Dogtown is the best option and will net you the Carmen rifle and a skill shard.

The second best alternative is telling Paco to run for the hills since you still get his iconic assault rifle, though the outcome is not as good for Paco and Babs. The worst option is framing Yuri since it results in a bad ending for Paco and Babs and doesn’t reward you with the iconic Carmen rifle. Here is the breakdown of rewards depending on the choices after the prerequisite Deep Dive trips.

Choose to frame Yuri (a couple of random low-grade weapons)

Move Paco out of town (iconic Carmen assault rifle, 8,000 eddies)

Call in some favors to ship some containers for Paco and Babs (iconic Carmen assault rifle, skill shard)

Smuggle Babs and Paco out of Dogtown via the Aldecados (iconic Carmen assault rifle, skill shard)

So, should you take Deep Dive in Phantom Liberty? Yes, you should! Doing so helps two characters out of their plight and rewards you with an iconic rifle. Even choosing the bad outcome nets you with experience and low-grade weapons. For more guides on Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Twinfinite has you covered.