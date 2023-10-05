Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Through Pain to Heaven Quest Guide

The amount of branching paths and various endings within Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty DLC is impressive, but also somewhat daunting. There are a total of six potential endings to Phantom Liberty’s expansion, as well as one new ending to the full game. Here, we’ll go over a rather obtuse quest leading up to Phantom Liberty’s King of Swords ending. Here’s our Through Pain to Heaven quest guide.

Do be aware that this guide contains heavy spoilers for the final portions of Cyberpunk 2077 and its Phantom Liberty DLC. Proceed further at your own risk!

How to Start the Through Pain to Heaven Quest in Phantom Liberty

To unlock this small elusive main story quest in Phantom Liberty, you’ll need to make two key decisions during the DLC’s story.

The first choice you need to make is to side with Songbird during the Firecracker quest in Hansen’s Stadium. After escaping the Stadium with Songbird, she’ll leave you with a bit of downtime until she’s done establishing preparations for a cure, which kicks off The Killing Moon mission.

This leads to perhaps the biggest flaw in Phantom Liberty: waiting. Many of the Phantom Liberty main missions require waiting for an indeterminate amount of time to progress. For me, The Killing Moon took the longest to trigger out of all of them. In fact, it’s not exactly certain how much time triggers the quest, although the most successful tactic so far has been completing the Run this Town quest for Mr. Hands along with his other Gigs.

After waiting and completing jobs for Mr. Hands, Songbird will call you. Go to the coordinates and get in the vehicle with her. She’s hurting really bad and needs to cure her Blackwall sickness pronto. She’s devised a plan to infiltrate NCX Spaceport to reach a certain ripper on Luna, which leads to several set pieces that make up this final main mission quest.

When you’ve made it through the lengthy Spaceport section and reached the shuttle, Reed will confront you and Songbird. This is the second significant choice you need to make in Phantom Liberty that determines what ending you get. You can either fight Reed and take Songbird to space, or hand Songbird over to Reed. Choose to hand Songbird over to Reed to advance to the Through Pain to Heaven quest.

How to Complete Through Pain to Heaven

After handing Songbird over to Reed at the end of The Killing Moon quest, you’ll be free to do gigs and explore as you wait for him to contact you again. He will contact you regarding the neural matrix surgery in 24 hours of in-game time, so simply pass the time until then.

After contacting you, Reed will reveal that he was able to secure your future surgery and is leaving Night City for his Langley post. He asks you to meet him at a CHOOH2 station in Santo Domingo before he leaves. Head to the Piez fast travel terminal and meet Reed at the station.

One of Reed’s main reasons for meeting V is to gain insight as to why Songbird seemed to trust V instead of him. No matter what you say to Reed, he’ll confirm the surgery is about to be underway any day and to wait for the call.

Now, it’s the waiting game again. Waiting 24 hours and answering Reed’s call will advance to the next and final quest, Who Wants to Live Forever, before going into one of the endings.

Well, there you have it. That's everything you need to know regarding how to start and complete Phantom Liberty's Through Pain to Heaven quest. It's a pretty minuscule Job in the grand scheme of things, but also one that involves a LOT of waiting.